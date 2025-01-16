Russell Wilson couldn’t win the second Super Bowl of his career in a new opportunity with the Steelers. It all ended in disappointment after a crushing 28-14 playoff loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

In recent weeks, the collapse of the offense was outstanding and, undoubtedly, one of the main reasons why the Steelers ended the season on a five-game losing streak.

Now, a surprising report reveals that Wilson was not comfortable throughout the year with a member of the coaching staff. Another controversy for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they head toward a key decision in free agency.

Will Russell Wilson get contract extension from Steelers?

The Steelers have yet to announce whether they will offer Russell Wilson a contract extension, as he could become a free agent. Additionally, Mark Kaboly reports that the quarterback’s relationship with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was not the best, something which could complicate his future.

“Reports surfaced during the year that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith preferred Justin Fields over Wilson but that was never substantiated. Still, despite Wilson and Smith spending countless hours together after the typical workday watching film and publicly joking about it, a team source recently said that Wilson and Smith did not have a very good working relationship but fought through their differences as best they could. It’s unknown whether or not that relationship will weigh in on the decision moving forward from either side.”

