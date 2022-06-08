Throughout his roller coaster career, Ryan Fitzpatrick played against some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Here, he shares his pick for the GOAT.

Ryan Fitzpatrick entered theNational Football League in 2005. His journeyman career was a bit of a rollercoaster, with him alternating majestic performances with huge duds. Now, that career is finally over.

Fitzmagic had the opportunity to go against some of the best gunslingers to ever do it. He played for nine different teams and pretty much saw it all. He knew what it took to be in the trenches week in and week out and who was the best among the best.

That's why, even though he got to play against Tom Brady multiple times from his days with the Bills, Jets, and Dolphins, it was kind of surprising to see that he took Peyton Manning over him in the GOAT QB debate.

NFL News: Ryan Fitzpatrick Says Peyton Manning, Not Tom Brady, Is The GOAT QB

"My favorite quarterback I got to play against was Peyton Manning," Fitzpatrick said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "Peyton had the laser focus and everything else. I think Peyton is the greatest quarterback to ever live. I think Tom Brady is the greatest champion, but I think Peyton is the greatest quarterback to ever live."

"Everything that dude did, he did everything with so much intent," Fitzpatrick said. "He changed the game with how he approached it from the mental side with all the things they were doing in Indy... To have control and command in every aspect of the game like he did, he was the most impressive I ever saw."

Fitzpatrick Lauds Brady's Mental Toughness

Still, it's not like Fitzpatrick didn't give Brady his flowers. Per the former Commanders QB, the fact that he's still able to perform at such a high level at this point in his career speaks volumes of his mental toughness:

"To be able to do it for as long as he has on the mental side of it, to be able to be so locked in for every single game, that part of it and being a quarterback and knowing the grind that it takes week in and week out, that part of it just doesn't make sense to me," Fitzpatrick said. "It's so incredible to look at his preparation and how zoned and locked in he is for every single game. That part is unparalleled, unmatched by anybody."

At the end of the day, one could make a case for more than one QB. Brady is the winningest, Rodgers is the most talented, Manning had the best arm, you name it. Fortunately, we had the chance to witness and enjoy all of them.