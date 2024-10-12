NFL News: Saints QB Derek Carr's backup makes something clear ahead of his debut against Bucs

The surprise replacement for quarterback Derek Carr sent out a strong statement before making his debut in the New Orleans Saints' game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints are struggling at quarterback following the injury to starter Derek Carr, who suffered an oblique strain during last Monday Night Football’s 26-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

Carr is known to be a mainstay for the Saints, who are in a bad spot, going through a streak of three straight losses after a solid 2-0 start to the season. The veteran starting quarterback will be out for at least two weeks and his replacement is a more than surprising last name.

Rookie fifth-round draft pick Spencer Rattler was named the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the unexpected debut, the backup of Derek Carr sent a strong message when he said, “As a quarterback, you have to be fearless. That’s the number one key,” Rattler said, presenting himself as a player with attitude.

Head coach Dennis Allen’s gamble is a risky one, starting an unproven quarterback in a crucial game against division rivals like the Bucs, who are clearly unfamiliar with the rookie Rattlers’ style of play.

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler

When is Carr expected to return to play?

Saints quarterback Carr continues to recover from the oblique injury that sidelined him in the loss to the Chiefs. The 35-year-old veteran is expected to return in two to three weeks. The New Orleans franchise will try to have Carr back on Thursday, 17 October when Saints takes on the Denver Broncos, but there is a better chance of seeing him in action in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

HC Dennis Allen’s view on Rattlers

“We’ve talked a lot as a staff about what we feel is best for us and what gives us the best chance to win the game. Putting Rattlers in was the decision we made and we’re excited about the opportunity he has to come in, so we’ll let him play and see what he can do,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen confessed of rookie rookie starter Rattlers, Carr’s backup.