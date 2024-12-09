The 2024 season has not gone as planned for the New Orleans Saints. Despite securing an important victory in Week 14 against the Giants, the team suffered a significant setback as Derek Carr exited the game late due to a hand injury.

Last year, the Saints set out to acquire a top-tier quarterback with experience. Although they briefly pursued Aaron Rodgers, they ultimately chose Derek Carr, who was a more affordable option after becoming a free agent.

In his first season, Carr led the Saints to a 9-8 record but fell short of securing a playoff spot. One year later, it appears New Orleans will miss the postseason again, and now they face the added challenge of losing their starting quarterback.

Saints receive worrying update on Derek Carr’s injury

The Saints are in the midst of a significant rebuild. Since Drew Brees’ retirement in 2021, the team has struggled to find stability and maintain competitiveness within the NFC South.

In their search for Brees’ successor, the Saints cycled through several quarterbacks before committing to an elite signal-caller like Derek Carr last year. The move was seen as a turning point for the franchise.

While Carr’s tenure with the Raiders didn’t yield much team success, his individual performances showcased his abilities. This track record made him an appealing choice for New Orleans after his release by Las Vegas.

Carr has performed reasonably well for the Saints. Unfortunately, the quarterback is now expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season due to his hand injury, significantly dimming the team’s playoff hopes.

Derek Carr, quarterback of the New Orleans Saints

In Week 14, Carr left the game against the Giants early with what appeared to be a severe hand injury. Further tests will confirm the extent of the damage, but initial reports suggest a broken hand, which would sideline him for the rest of the season.

What is Derek Carr’s contract with the Saints?

With Carr’s 2024 season likely over, attention shifts to his future with the team. The Saints remain optimistic that he can lead them to success in 2025, supported by the lucrative contract they gave him upon his arrival.

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints, including $100 million in guaranteed money. Releasing him after this season would cost the team $50 million in dead cap, making it unlikely they part ways with their starting quarterback.

