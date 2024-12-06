NFL News: Alvin Kamara's Saints confirm loss of key player for rest of season

The New Orleans Saints formalized a prediction that is not news. Late Friday, the team that features Alvin Kamara released the injury report ahead of Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season and it was officially announced that they will lose a key player.

At this point in the season, injuries are a common occurrence due to the large number of games teams carry on their shoulders, causing more wear and tear. With a record of 4-8, the Saints are fighting for second place in the NFC South, which is occupied by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6). The contribution of Kamara, who has scored six touchdowns this season, must be offset by the contribution of a key player.

A loss for the rest of the season means a significant drop in the roster, especially if it was a starting player. This has happened to the Saints before, when Rashid Shaheed was ruled out for the rest of the year with a meniscus injury.

Alvin Kamara loses key teammate for rest of season

As reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his X account (formerly Twitter), the Saints have placed tight end Taysom Hill on injured reserve, ending his season. His extended absence from the field is due to a torn ACL suffered last week in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints is carted off the field during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Caesars Superdome on December 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Will Hill retire?

Taysom Hill’s serious injury has the 34-year-old veteran pondering his future. A torn ACL could mean a long recovery for an aging player. However, Hill is under contract with the Saints through the 2025 season, so he has the option of deciding to return to the field and try to play in the upcoming season.

What is the Saints’ next game?

The Saints will face the New York Giants this Sunday in Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season. The New Orleans franchise is coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week that snapped a two-game winning streak.