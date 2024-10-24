Alvin Kamara recently signed a lucrative contract extension with the New Orleans Saints, which led to him receiving an unexpected gift from local fans.

The New Orleans Saints have secured Alvin Kamara until 2026. The star running back has decided to continue his career in Louisiana, which led some fans to thank him with an unexpected gift.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints used their 67th overall pick to select Alvin Kamara. The former Tennessee running back arrived with low expectations, but he has surpassed them all.

Kamara has been a reliable player on the ground but also a threat through the air. For that reason, the club rewarded him with a new contract, keeping him in New Orleans until the 2026 NFL season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alvin Kamara receives an unexpected gift from New Orleans fans

The Saints found a hidden gem during the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. New Orleans wanted to bolster their offense with a running back, finding Alvin Kamara available at the 67th spot.

see also NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes bold confession after his contract extension

Kamara only played two years in college for Tennessee, but decided to declare for the NFL Draft. He was regarded as a promising prospect, but his short college career raised some questions.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Kamara has proven to be a remarkable asset. In 8 seasons with the Saints, he has accumulated 10,738 scrimmage yards and 84 touchdowns, being a menace both on the ground and through the air.

Advertisement

These stellar performances have now been recognized by the Saints. The NFC South club gave him a two-year, $24.5 million extension, and this new deal also earned Kamara an unexpected gift from local fans.

Advertisement

Abita Brewing Company, a New Orleans-based brewery, offered Alvin Kamara free beer for life. The company tweeted this offer after the new deal’s announcement, and Kamara quickly accepted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much will Alvin Kamara earn per day with his new contract?

Alvin Kamara’s new contract with the New Orleans Saints is a two-year extension worth $24.5 million. To break it down, Kamara will earn approximately $12.25 million per year. This works out to about $1,020,833 per month, $235,576 per week, and $33,607 per day.

see also NFL News: Saints prevent Chiefs from reuniting Patrick Mahomes with Super Bowl champion

Going even further, Kamara will earn around $1,400 per hour, $23.34 per minute, and $0.39 per second. This detailed breakdown highlights how significant his earnings are under the terms of his new deal.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Saints win the NFC South this year? Will the Saints win the NFC South this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE