A few months after leaving the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley will face his former team. The Philadelphia Eagles running back will reunite with his ex-club, warning them ahead of their Week 7 matchup.

Saquon Barkley’s tenure with the Giants had its ups and downs. While he was a valuable asset to the team, they didn’t offer him a long-term extension, leading to his departure as a free agent this year.

Many teams were interested in signing him, but he made a surprising choice. Barkley signed with the Eagles, division rivals of the Giants, in a move that some viewed as a direct betrayal of his former team.

Saquon Barkley issues a strong warning to the Giants

It didn’t take long for Saquon Barkley to return to New York. In Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, the running back will play again at MetLife Stadium, but this time wearing a different uniform.

Earlier this year, Barkley chose the Eagles as his next destination after leaving the Giants. This decision didn’t sit well in New York, as some saw it as vengeance for not receiving a long-term deal.

However, Barkley has repeatedly said that it wasn’t a betrayal. The Eagles were the only team that met his salary expectations, and he was also eager to return to Pennsylvania after his college career at Penn State.

Now that he’s still in the NFC East, Barkley will face the Giants twice this season. The first reunion will be in Week 7, and Barkley has warned his former team that he won’t be intimidated by the stadium atmosphere.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warmups pregame against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“That’s the challenge of trying to do that. I‘m trying my best to make sure that it doesn’t impact me in a negative way,” Barkley said. “If anything, try to use it to lift me up. Let my competitive spirit drive me, go out there and keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s to win football games, and also go out there and play with my teammates, play with my guys.

“This week, I’m just going to have some guys on the other side of the ball, too. So it’s going to make it more fun, to talk a little bit more crap about me.”

What is Saquon Barkley’s contract with the Eagles?

Saquon Barkley signed a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $37.75 million. This deal includes $26 million guaranteed, with an $11.6 million signing bonus. For the 2024 season, Barkley’s base salary is $1.375 million, but with his bonus and other financial components, his cap hit is $3.8 million​.

The contract positions Barkley as a key piece in the Eagles’ offense while giving him a solid financial foundation after his years with the New York Giants.

