Trending topics:
NFL

Eagles News: Saquon Barkley warns the Giants ahead of Week 7 reunion

Saquon Barkley will have an awkward reunion with the New York Giants in Week 7, and the new running back of the Philadelphia Eagles has warned his former team ahead of this matchup.

Saquon Barkley, running back of the Philadelphia Eagles
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireSaquon Barkley, running back of the Philadelphia Eagles

By Fernando Franco Puga

A few months after leaving the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley will face his former team. The Philadelphia Eagles running back will reunite with his ex-club, warning them ahead of their Week 7 matchup.

Saquon Barkley’s tenure with the Giants had its ups and downs. While he was a valuable asset to the team, they didn’t offer him a long-term extension, leading to his departure as a free agent this year.

Many teams were interested in signing him, but he made a surprising choice. Barkley signed with the Eagles, division rivals of the Giants, in a move that some viewed as a direct betrayal of his former team.

Advertisement

Saquon Barkley issues a strong warning to the Giants

It didn’t take long for Saquon Barkley to return to New York. In Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, the running back will play again at MetLife Stadium, but this time wearing a different uniform.

NFL News: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes something clear before clash against Giants

see also

NFL News: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes something clear before clash against Giants

Earlier this year, Barkley chose the Eagles as his next destination after leaving the Giants. This decision didn’t sit well in New York, as some saw it as vengeance for not receiving a long-term deal.

Advertisement

However, Barkley has repeatedly said that it wasn’t a betrayal. The Eagles were the only team that met his salary expectations, and he was also eager to return to Pennsylvania after his college career at Penn State.

Now that he’s still in the NFC East, Barkley will face the Giants twice this season. The first reunion will be in Week 7, and Barkley has warned his former team that he won’t be intimidated by the stadium atmosphere.

Advertisement
Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warmups pregame against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“That’s the challenge of trying to do that. I‘m trying my best to make sure that it doesn’t impact me in a negative way,” Barkley said. If anything, try to use it to lift me up. Let my competitive spirit drive me, go out there and keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s to win football games, and also go out there and play with my teammates, play with my guys.

Advertisement

“This week, I’m just going to have some guys on the other side of the ball, too. So it’s going to make it more fun, to talk a little bit more crap about me.”

What is Saquon Barkley’s contract with the Eagles?

Saquon Barkley signed a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $37.75 million. This deal includes $26 million guaranteed, with an $11.6 million signing bonus. For the 2024 season, Barkley’s base salary is $1.375 million, but with his bonus and other financial components, his cap hit is $3.8 million​.

Advertisement
NFL News: Former Super Bowl Champion with Eagles takes big shot at Nick Sirianni game decisions

see also

NFL News: Former Super Bowl Champion with Eagles takes big shot at Nick Sirianni game decisions

The contract positions Barkley as a key piece in the Eagles’ offense while giving him a solid financial foundation after his years with the New York Giants.

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Josh Allen sends message to Amari Cooper after his arrival to the Bills
NFL

Josh Allen sends message to Amari Cooper after his arrival to the Bills

LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Nike reveal new sneaker
NBA

LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Nike reveal new sneaker

NCAAF News: Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady hints at LSU coaching job
College Football

NCAAF News: Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady hints at LSU coaching job

NBA News: Clippers get disappointing update as Kawhi Leonard's status is worse than expected
NBA

NBA News: Clippers get disappointing update as Kawhi Leonard's status is worse than expected

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo