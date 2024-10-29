DK Metcalf recently suffered a knee injury, and the Seattle Seahawks have now shared a huge update about the potential return of their star wide receiver.

DK Metcalf is one of the most physical players in the entire NFL, but he can suffer injuries too. Now, the wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks is dealing with a knee issue, and the club has shared a major update on his potential return.

The Seahawks have had a disappointing 2024 season. Currently, the team has a 4-4 record after eight games, sitting third in the NFC West, tied with the Cardinals and the 49ers.

Seattle has undergone several changes recently. Nevertheless, the Seahawks still have some star players on their roster, with DK Metcalf standing as one of the most formidable wideouts in the league.

Seahawks share new information about DK Metcalf’s injury

The Seahawks need an outstanding second half of the 2024 season. At 4-4, the team is far from the objectives set at the beginning of the year, but everything is still possible in the NFC West.

Seattle is not regarded as a contender this year, but the team may turn into a dark horse. With three teams tied at 4-4 in the division, the Seahawks are looking to add as many victories as possible to advance to the playoffs as leaders in the West.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks’ roster has been affected by injuries this year. The latest is DK Metcalf, who is dealing with a knee issue that sidelined him in Week 8.

Metcalf was unable to play against the Bills, and the Seahawks struggled without him. Now, they face three consecutive games against divisional rivals, but it seems the wide receiver could return sooner than expected.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 20: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Looking optimistic,” head coach MikeMacdonald said abotu Metcalf’s health, via the team’s website. “He hasn’t practiced yet, so let’s let him practice and see how he feels before we start making judgements on the week, but we’re optimistic for this week.”

What is DK Metcalf’s contract with the Seattle Seahawks?

DK Metcalf is currently under a three-year, $72 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, signed in July 2022. This deal includes $58.2 million in guaranteed money, solidifying his role as a key player in Seattle’s offense.

Metcalf’s contract, which averages $24 million per year, keeps him with the Seahawks through the 2025 season. With this extension, Seattle demonstrated its commitment to Metcalf as one of the league’s top wide receivers.

