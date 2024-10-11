NFL News: HC Mike Macdonald makes bold statement to Seahawks QB Geno Smith, rest of the team

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald sent a clear message to his team and especially to quarterback Geno Smith as he explained the reasons for his team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks‘ 24-36 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football did not go over well with head coach Mike Macdonald, who used his postgame press conference to analyze his team’s performance, particularly the role of quarterback Geno Smith.

The Seahawks were at their best in the third quarter when they scored 14 points. However, they lacked the efficiency to generate more offense and the turnovers were costly in a duel that took on defining characteristics, reaching the key part of the regular season.

Macdonald was outspoken in front of the microphones. “Probably the turnovers are the biggest damage our team has suffered. We have to be more accurate and take better care of the ball. You get what you emphasize and apparently we’re not emphasizing it enough,” was the bold statement from Seattle’s head coach. Quarterback Smith threw two interceptions and the Seahawks reached 10 turnovers on the season, so the passing circuit must improve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s partly my responsibility, but if we don’t get better, the team’s going to be in a bad position for the rest of the year,” Macdonald said. It wasn’t all criticism of his charges, but at the same time, the Seahawks head coach took command of the moment.

Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during halftime against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 08, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Advertisement

Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 NFL turnovers

The two interceptions thrown by Smith were in addition to a fumble lost by Laviska Shenault on a kickoff return. Of the 10 times the Seahawks have turned the ball over, six have come in the last three games, in which the Seattle franchise is 0-3.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald sends clear message about his team's current status

The problem is not only playmaking, but also recovery. Macdonald’s Seahawks have forced just one turnover in five games since their NFL Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos in 2024.

Advertisement

Geno Smith’s performance in the 2024 NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has completed 173 passes in 251 attempts for 1778 on the season. He has six touchdowns and six interceptions to his name. These are numbers that the 34-year-old veteran can improve upon in his fifth season with the Seahawks.