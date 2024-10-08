Trending topics:
NFL News: Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald sends clear message about his team's current status

Following a promising start to the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have suffered two consecutive losses. Regarding this situation, head coach Mike Macdonald delivered a clear message.

Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during halftime against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 08, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
© Rio Giancarlo/Getty ImagesHead coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during halftime against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 08, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

By Matías Persuh

The loss last weekend to the New York Giants has shaken the spirits of a franchise that started the NFL season with a 3-0 record. The Seattle Seahawks have now dropped two straight games, and head coach Mike Macdonald made it clear how he feels about this situation.

As of Week 3, the NFC West had a clear leader that showcased solid performances in the early games. However, two consecutive losses for the team led by Geno Smith have prompted some to reconsider certain aspects of their performance.

In the lead-up to Thursday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Mike Macdonald spoke with the media and made it clear: “We could be 5-0 right now and I’d be telling you guys the same thing,” the HC said.

“Just like when we were 3-0. It’s the same message, it really is. We’re early, we’re growing, we’re not there yet, and we want to get there. We want to get there really bad, and we’re going to work really hard to make it happen.” Macdonald stated regarding his team current status.

Geno Smith

Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks leaves the field after losing to the New York Giants 29-20 at Lumen Field on October 06, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

“It’s pretty much that simple and we’ve got a great opportunity on Thursday night to make it right with a great team coming in here, division rival. So it should be a great game.” Macdonald finally concluded.

Macdonald and the self-critique on the team’s current state

Following the second consecutive loss, Coach Macdonald offered a strong self-critique and reflected in a press conference on what he discussed with his players after the game: “We’re going to be positive, but we’re also going to tell each other the truth,” Macdonald said.

“…We’ve done good enough stuff to win three games out of five. You are what your record says. We’ve also lost two games and just so happened to be the last two. We didn’t do enough to win those two games as well. When you break down each game, it’s very clear on why we won or lost those games.” Macdonald stated.

Seahawks and the opportunity to bounce back

The Seattle Seahawks surprised the NFL world by starting the season with three consecutive victories: they debuted with a 26-20 win against the Denver Broncos, followed by a 23-20 victory over the New England Patriots, and their latest win was a dominant 24-3 performance against the Miami Dolphins.

However, the team led by quarterback Geno Smith struggled in their next two games, first falling to the Detroit Lions by a score of 42-29, and then losing 29-20 to the Giants last weekend.

Next Thursday night, the Seahawks will have the opportunity to show they want to get back on track in one of the toughest Thursday Night Football matchups, facing none other than Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

