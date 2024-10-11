Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Brock Purdy sends strong message to 49ers' trenches after Week 6 win over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy, made it clear to all his teammates after their successful 2024 NFL Week 6 victory against the Seattle Seahawks that this time, things didn’t get complicated like in previous weeks.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 36-24 at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
© Getty ImagesBrock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 36-24 at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

By Richard Tovar

Week 6 was a success for the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy. Despite it being a short week, they showed no mercy against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. After the victory, the 49ers’ quarterback sent a message to both the offensive and defensive lines, emphasizing the mindset the team should carry forward.

During the postgame press conference, Purdy addressed multiple questions and delivered a strong message to the trenches. He expressed pride in the collective effort and stressed that this is how the team needs to play moving forward in the 2024 NFL season.

“I’m proud of how we all stuck together as a unit, and when guys got banged up and went down, the next man came in and did their job really well. That’s a good sign for us, we just gotta continue to walk this road together.”

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the 49ers were dominant in the first half, scoring 16 points while the defense held the Seahawks to just 3 points. However, things got a bit tighter in the second half as Seattle put up 21 points.

Advertisement

Brock Purdy in Week 6

Purdy had a solid performance on the road against the Seahawks, throwing for 255 yards with 18 completions on 28 attempts, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt, and recording 3 touchdowns. The offensive line also kept him protected, allowing zero sacks.

When is the 49ers’ next game?

According to the official 2024 NFL season schedule, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 at home, the first of two consecutive home games before their bye week. In Week 8, they’ll take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Bucks coach Doc Rivers criticizes Lakers' decision with Ham, predecessor to JJ Redick
NBA

NBA News: Bucks coach Doc Rivers criticizes Lakers' decision with Ham, predecessor to JJ Redick

Where to watch Guyana vs Guatemala live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

Where to watch Guyana vs Guatemala live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence may get two key weapons back ahead of game vs Bears
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence may get two key weapons back ahead of game vs Bears

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb makes something clear about his recent struggles with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb makes something clear about his recent struggles with Dallas Cowboys

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo