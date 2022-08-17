Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay provided a positive update on Matthew Stafford's elbow injury. Check out what the coach had to say about it.

A couple of weeks ago, the reigning Super Bowl champions sounded off the alarms about Matthew Stafford. The veteran QB was experiencing an undisclosed, not-so-common elbow injury, similar to what pitchers go through before undergoing Tommy John.

Needless to say, that was a major concern for the Los Angeles Rams organization. They know how vital Stafford was to last year's success, and it's not like they had an in-house replacement for his services.

Stafford constantly downplayed the injury and claimed it wasn't as bad as it seemed. Now, HC Sean McVay has also shaken off all concerns, lauding Stafford's command and energy during practice.

NFL News: Matthew Stafford Shows Great Command And Energy Despite Elbow Injury

“I thought he had great energy, great command all day,” McVay said, per ProFootballTalk. “I thought he threw the ball incredibly accurately in all parts of the field, really activated all parts of our pass game. There was a couple where he’s hitting the spots we want and we just have to be able to finish some of those plays."

"I’m encouraged because we can coach off of those and we are getting those opportunities to feel what it’s like for him to be able to throw with Allen [Robinson]," the Head Coach added. "Ben Skowronek made a handful of plays, also TuTu [Atwell]. He’s got a comfort level with [Tyler] Higbee and with Cooper [Kupp]. But some of these newer guys, today was a great step in the right direction to be able to start establishing that rapport that will be critical for this year.”

Stafford wasn't able to throw at all during the offseason, but it seems like there are no signs of rust whatsoever. That's great news for the most stacked team in the NFL as they look to win back-to-back rings.