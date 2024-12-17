Trending topics:
Broncos News: Sean Payton names the one thing that makes Bo Nix different

Bo Nix has emerged as a standout quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and head coach Sean Payton has revealed what sets him apart from the rest.

Bo Nix, quarterback for the Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, quarterback for the Denver Broncos

By Fernando Franco Puga

Bo Nix is having an exceptional rookie season with the Denver Broncos. After a series of impressive performances, head coach Sean Payton has revealed the key to the quarterback’s success.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos used their first-round pick to bring in a new quarterback. The AFC West team made the decision to part ways with Russell Wilson after his inconsistent stint in Denver.

There were questions about what direction the Broncos would take, with reports suggesting the team might trade up. However, they stuck with their 12th overall pick and selected Bo Nix, a decision that has proven to be the right one.

Sean Payton highlights what sets Bo Nix apart from other quarterbacks

It’s been a while since the Broncos have had a top-tier quarterback. Since Peyton Manning’s retirement in 2016, Denver has struggled to find a reliable signal-caller to lead the offense.

In 2022, the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson in a high-profile move with the Seahawks, but the experiment didn’t work out as planned, and the team moved on from him earlier this year.

With a glaring need for a new quarterback, the Broncos chose Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the draft. His debut didn’t shine immediately, but Nix is now enjoying a standout season with the AFC West club.

In Week 15, Bo Nix led the Broncos to a 9-5 record, securing a victory over the Colts at home. He threw two crucial touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, and his performance has been lauded by Sean Payton, who highlighted the key to his success.

“Later in that game when we needed it, he didn’t flinch,” Payton said, via the team’s website. “There’s a maturity and a moxie about him, which I love. I think it’s contagious to the team. When you have that at the quarterback position, your team knows you’re in every game. When you don’t have it, it’s pretty difficult, because deep down in their belly they know that’s not the case. That’s something you notice with this year, especially, and with this team.”

When was the last time the Broncos reached the playoffs?

The Broncos have faced a playoff drought for nearly a decade. The last time Denver reached the postseason was in 2015 when Peyton Manning guided them to a Super Bowl 50 victory over the Panthers, securing the franchise’s third title.

Though the Broncos haven’t locked in a playoff spot yet, they’re on the verge of clinching one. A victory over the Chargers in Week 16 would secure their place in the postseason, though their seed remains to be determined.

