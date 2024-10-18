Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Steelers' Russell Wilson gets real on his form amid starting dispute with Justin Fields

Russell Wilson wants to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and confessed how he feels physically after a long injury that allowed Justin Fields to start every game in the 2024 NFL season.

Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson 3 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 8th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
© IMAGO/Icon SportswirePittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson 3 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 8th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

By Ignacio Cairola

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football and while head coach Mike Tomlin has not confirmed who will be the starting quarterback, all indications are that after six games as the starter, Justin Fields will cede the job to Russell Wilson, who has yet to play a minute in the 2024 NFL season.

The former Denver Broncos quarterback completed the week’s practices and appears to have recovered from the calf injury that has plagued him all year, so the possibility of him starting is a tactical boost at this point for the Steelers, who are 4-2 and coming off a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The battle between Fields and Wilson is a never-ending saga for the Pittsburgh franchise. For this reason, there is always speculation about the physical condition of each of them, especially when they come from a prolonged injury as in the case of the 35-year-old veteran who came out to clarify his form.

Advertisement

Wilson gets real on his form

“Mi confidence is high. I’m more myself physically, being up and running and all that stuff, so I feel good. I think every time you step between the white lines, you’re proving who your team is as a group, who we are as a team. That’s the focal point,” Wilson candidly stated in press conference about his physic form and his role as a team leader.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

After two underachieving years with the Broncos and starting the season with a new team but unable to play, Wilson admitted that he is “getting ready to play“. The veteran quarterback led the team in the preseason and now wants to resume that leadership role. Tomlin will decide who plays, but what is certain is that ‘Rus’ has shown he is up to the task.

NFL News: Justin Fields sends clear message to Steelers about losing starting job to Russell Wilson

see also

NFL News: Justin Fields sends clear message to Steelers about losing starting job to Russell Wilson

Wilson’s words to Fields

“Justin (Fields) has done a great job, he’s a tremendous football player and a great teammate,” Wilson admitted days ago about his competitor in the race to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback. His comments are sincere and coexist with his eagerness to make his debut in the starting lineup.

Advertisement

However, despite the praise for Fields, Wilson stressed that it’s all about the team. “The best thing for us is to just focus on winning this week, nothing else down the road,” explained the 35-year-old quarterback, who is expected to be the starter when the Steelers face the Jets next Sunday.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta picks the greatest player in soccer history
NBA

Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta picks the greatest player in soccer history

Christian McCaffrey's wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back
NFL

Christian McCaffrey's wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shabab in 2024-25 Saudi Pro League?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shabab in 2024-25 Saudi Pro League?

NBA News: Klay Thompson shares honest opinion on playing for Mavs Coach Jason Kidd
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson shares honest opinion on playing for Mavs Coach Jason Kidd

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo