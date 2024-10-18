NFL News: Steelers' Russell Wilson gets real on his form amid starting dispute with Justin Fields

Russell Wilson wants to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and confessed how he feels physically after a long injury that allowed Justin Fields to start every game in the 2024 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football and while head coach Mike Tomlin has not confirmed who will be the starting quarterback, all indications are that after six games as the starter, Justin Fields will cede the job to Russell Wilson, who has yet to play a minute in the 2024 NFL season.

The former Denver Broncos quarterback completed the week’s practices and appears to have recovered from the calf injury that has plagued him all year, so the possibility of him starting is a tactical boost at this point for the Steelers, who are 4-2 and coming off a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The battle between Fields and Wilson is a never-ending saga for the Pittsburgh franchise. For this reason, there is always speculation about the physical condition of each of them, especially when they come from a prolonged injury as in the case of the 35-year-old veteran who came out to clarify his form.

Wilson gets real on his form

“Mi confidence is high. I’m more myself physically, being up and running and all that stuff, so I feel good. I think every time you step between the white lines, you’re proving who your team is as a group, who we are as a team. That’s the focal point,” Wilson candidly stated in press conference about his physic form and his role as a team leader.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

After two underachieving years with the Broncos and starting the season with a new team but unable to play, Wilson admitted that he is “getting ready to play“. The veteran quarterback led the team in the preseason and now wants to resume that leadership role. Tomlin will decide who plays, but what is certain is that ‘Rus’ has shown he is up to the task.

Wilson’s words to Fields

“Justin (Fields) has done a great job, he’s a tremendous football player and a great teammate,” Wilson admitted days ago about his competitor in the race to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback. His comments are sincere and coexist with his eagerness to make his debut in the starting lineup.

However, despite the praise for Fields, Wilson stressed that it’s all about the team. “The best thing for us is to just focus on winning this week, nothing else down the road,” explained the 35-year-old quarterback, who is expected to be the starter when the Steelers face the Jets next Sunday.