Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers set to sign new player from Jets to help Russell Wilson

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly interested in bringing in a player from the New York Jets to help quarterback Russell Wilson.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesHead coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Ignacio Cairola

It is known that the Pittsburgh Steelers want to go deep this season, to fight to reach the 2024 NFL Super Bowl. To do so, they are looking to improve the offensive area. After the frustrated trade for Davante Adams, who finally joined the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin‘s team is looking for a new name to help quarterback Russell Wilson.

After this week’s practices, and following Tomlin‘s comments, it seems likely that Wilson will be the starting quarterback against the Jets in Week 7, winning the role dispute over Justin Fields. However, the nine-time Pro Bowler will need to perform flawlessly to keep his starting job.

A key factor in Wilson’s ability to cement his place in the starting line-up is his relationship with his receivers. With George Pickens’ production down, the Steelers are looking to bolster this area. The former Denver Broncos quarterback, now recovered from his calf injury, would have more options to throw to.

Advertisement

The player Mike Tomlin’s Steelers want to sign in to help Wilson

The Jets player the Steelers would like to add to help quarterback Russell Wilson is none other than running back Mike Williams, according to NFL Insider Diana Russini. The 30-year-old veteran is one of two teammates Aaron Rodgers could lose with the acquisition of Adams.

Mike Williams of the New York Jets (Getty Images)

Mike Williams of the New York Jets (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Williams was signed by the Jets in the off-season on a one-year deal. The arrival of Adams, who plays his position, complicates his chances of getting on the field. The wide receiver has 10 receptions for 145 yards but no touchdowns this season.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers&#039; Jets could lose two players after trading for Davante Adams

see also

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers' Jets could lose two players after trading for Davante Adams

Other teams interested in Williams

According to Russini, the Steelers are battling with the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints for wide receiver Williams, who was on the verge of signing a free agent contract with Pittsburgh in the off-season. The 30-year-old veteran, who now plays for the Jets, was absent from practice last Wednesday and was criticized by Aaron Rodgers after a late interception in the loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Negotiations could take place after the Steelers and Jets meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 at Acrisure Stadium. The New York franchise is not in favor of supporting an opposing team before a game, but would be willing to agree to a deal for Williams in the days afterward.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Josh Allen sends message to Amari Cooper after his arrival to the Bills
NFL

Josh Allen sends message to Amari Cooper after his arrival to the Bills

LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Nike reveal new sneaker
NBA

LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Nike reveal new sneaker

NCAAF News: Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady hints at LSU coaching job
College Football

NCAAF News: Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady hints at LSU coaching job

NBA News: Clippers get disappointing update as Kawhi Leonard's status is worse than expected
NBA

NBA News: Clippers get disappointing update as Kawhi Leonard's status is worse than expected

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo