NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers set to sign new player from Jets to help Russell Wilson

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly interested in bringing in a player from the New York Jets to help quarterback Russell Wilson.

It is known that the Pittsburgh Steelers want to go deep this season, to fight to reach the 2024 NFL Super Bowl. To do so, they are looking to improve the offensive area. After the frustrated trade for Davante Adams, who finally joined the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin‘s team is looking for a new name to help quarterback Russell Wilson.

After this week’s practices, and following Tomlin‘s comments, it seems likely that Wilson will be the starting quarterback against the Jets in Week 7, winning the role dispute over Justin Fields. However, the nine-time Pro Bowler will need to perform flawlessly to keep his starting job.

A key factor in Wilson’s ability to cement his place in the starting line-up is his relationship with his receivers. With George Pickens’ production down, the Steelers are looking to bolster this area. The former Denver Broncos quarterback, now recovered from his calf injury, would have more options to throw to.

The player Mike Tomlin’s Steelers want to sign in to help Wilson

The Jets player the Steelers would like to add to help quarterback Russell Wilson is none other than running back Mike Williams, according to NFL Insider Diana Russini. The 30-year-old veteran is one of two teammates Aaron Rodgers could lose with the acquisition of Adams.

Mike Williams of the New York Jets (Getty Images)

Williams was signed by the Jets in the off-season on a one-year deal. The arrival of Adams, who plays his position, complicates his chances of getting on the field. The wide receiver has 10 receptions for 145 yards but no touchdowns this season.

Other teams interested in Williams

According to Russini, the Steelers are battling with the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints for wide receiver Williams, who was on the verge of signing a free agent contract with Pittsburgh in the off-season. The 30-year-old veteran, who now plays for the Jets, was absent from practice last Wednesday and was criticized by Aaron Rodgers after a late interception in the loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Negotiations could take place after the Steelers and Jets meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 at Acrisure Stadium. The New York franchise is not in favor of supporting an opposing team before a game, but would be willing to agree to a deal for Williams in the days afterward.