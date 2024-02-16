When Tom Brady announced his departure from the New England Patriots, everyone was surprised. However, the legendary quarterback has now made a shocking revelation on why he left that will make sense to all the fans.

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the best player in the history of the Patriots. He was able to win six Super Bowls with the AFC East franchise, creating a dynasty that dominated for 20 years.

However, in 2021 he decided to try something new and play for another team. Brady’s decision to leave New England was shocking, as everyone thought he would retire as a player of the Patriots.

Tom Brady clears the air on his exit from the Patriots

For 20 years, the New England Patriots were the most consistent team in the NFL. They were able to build one of the most competitive teams in the history of the league, with Tom Brady as the main reason behind their success.

At the end of the 2020 season, several rumors emerged about the possibility of Brady leaving the Patriots. These suggestions became true, as the legendary quarterback parted ways with New England after 20 years.

Reports indicated that Brady’s relationship with Bill Belichick was broken, leading to the quarterback’s exit. In the documentary “Dynasty,” available on Apple TV+, he has now confirmed those rumors.

“Me and Coach Belichick, we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together,” Brady said in the documentary, via The Athletic. “But I wasn’t going to sign another contract (in New England) even if I wanted to play until (I was) 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it.“

The night before his announcement, Brady visited Robert Kraft’s house. According to reports, the Patriots owner tried to convince him not to leave New England, but the quarterback had his decision very clear.

“I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year,” Brady said on when did he realized it was the best moment to leave the Patriots. “I knew that our time was coming to an end.”

Will Tom Brady return to play?

Since Tom Brady announced his retirement, one of the most common questions is if he will ever make a comeback. The legendary quarterback had an amazing career, and he could definitely help several teams.

Nevertheless, it seems like the idea of a possible comeback is already gone. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is enjoying his retirement, and he has rejected several proposals to return, including one from the 49ers.