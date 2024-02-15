For two decades, Tom Brady turned the New England Patriots into the most feared dynasty in professional sports. His greatness and importance to the team were even more evident when he walked away.

Bill Belichick failed to win a single playoff game without him, and his record without Brady has been rather mediocre throughout the course of his entire career.

He, however, was considered the greatest coach in NFL history for what he accomplished side by side with his stellar pupil. Unfortunately, he was never able or willing to give his quarterback his flowers, at least not behind closed doors.

Robert Kraft Claims Tom Brady Never Got Bill Belichick’s Approval

Now, an Apple TV+ documentary on their dynasty sheds light on how poorly Belichick treated his players, even Brady. Team owner Robert Kraft admitted that he was never willing to give his quarterback his approval:

“Tom and I had a number of discussions about how Bill treated him. Tommy is very sensitive. He was always looking for Bill’s approval, almost in a father-son kind of way. And that’s not Bill’s style ever to give that,”Kraft said, per The Athletic.

It’s not a secret that Coach Belichick runs a military-like system. He’s never been warm or even polite to the media, and things weren’t that much different with his players.

That’s why Brady himself admitted that his decision to leave Foxboro wasn’t motivated by money or anything like that. There simply was no way he was going to sign up for more of the mistreatment and disrespect:

“Me and coach Belichick, we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together,” Brady said. “But I wasn’t going to sign another contract (in New England) even if I wanted to play until (I was) 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it.”

Brady went on to win another Super Bowl as soon as he left Belichick’s side, all while the legendary coach was responsible for the Patriots’ implosion. Now, he couldn’t even get another job in the league.