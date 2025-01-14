The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has captured the attention of both NFL fans and music followers alike. With the playoff season in full swing, the pop star’s presence has become a hot topic.

The presence of the “So High School” singer at Chiefs’ games has been seen as a good luck charm. With her in the stands, the team boasts an impressive record of 17 wins and only 3 losses.

Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs playoffs?

Travis Kelce, tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, has confirmed that his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, will be present at the playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift reacts while watching the first half of game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he stated, “You know it, baby. It’s playoff football“, when asked, “Is there going to be an aura in that place, a little bit extra? You know what we’re talking about, we’re talking about“.

This matchup is part of the AFC Divisional Round, where the Chiefs, having secured the top position in the regular season, will play at home. Meanwhile, the Texans advanced to this stage after defeating the Chargers in the wild card round.

If the Chiefs defeat the Texans, they will face the winner of the game between the Bills and the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. If they advance, they will play in the Super Bowl, where, if they win, they will play in New Orleans.

Although Kelce has not confirmed whether the iconic singer, who has become a musical legend in recent years, will attend these future games, her presence at the game against the Texans suggests continued support throughout the postseason.

