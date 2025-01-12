Before the start of the playoffs for the Chiefs, Andy Reid stated that the experience of players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce could be the key to winning a third consecutive Super Bowl.

“The experience helps, especially with some of the younger guys to be able to talk to them. Tell them about the urgency of this thing. It is single elimination. That’s easier said than putting that in your brain and getting yourself right for every snap that you have. Practice hard and aggressive with. So, you just got to make sure you really stay focused and don’t let distractions in there the best you can”.

The Kansas City Chiefs could face either the Houston Texans or the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round, depending on the results of the first round of the postseason.

Has any team won three Super Bowls in a row?

No team in NFL history has ever won the Super Bowl three years in a row. Therefore, if Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid achieve it, they could solidify their legacy above that of Tom Brady and the Patriots’ dynasty, even with fewer rings.

Interestingly, the Kansas City Chiefs are not currently favored to lift the trophy after a spectacular 15-2 record in the regular season. Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions remain in that top spot.

