There will be a new head coach guiding the New York Jets this year. The AFC East club is now eyeing one of their former quarterbacks to coach Aaron Rodgers in the upcoming season.

The 2024 NFL season was a complete nightmare for the Jets. Despite Aaron Rodgers being fully healthy, the quarterback struggled to lead the team to success, finishing the campaign with a disappointing 5-12 record.

Midseason, the Jets decided to fire Robert Saleh as head coach. Now, they are searching for a new leader for the 2025 season, and a familiar face could be returning to New York to take over the vacancy.

Jets confirm interview with a former quarterback for their head coach job

A rebuild is set to take place in New York this year. Following a disappointing 2024 season, the team’s front office aims to have a significantly improved 2025 campaign with a new head coach at the helm.

Robert Saleh was fired midseason in 2024. The head coach reportedly had several issues with Aaron Rodgers, which led the club to part ways with him in hopes that the quarterback would perform better under new leadership.

Despite Saleh’s departure, the Jets didn’t see much improvement. Now, the front office has intensified its search for a new head coach, and a former quarterback who played for the club could potentially fill the role.

The Jets confirmed they have finalized their interview with Josh McCown, quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings. McCown played for New York from 2017-2018, holding a 5-11 record as a starter.

Josh McCown, former quarterback for the New York Jets

McCown helped Sam Darnold achieve an extraordinary 2024 season, where the quarterback set career-highs in passing yards (4,319), touchdowns (35), and completion percentage (66.2 percent).

Who will be the Jets’ head coach in 2025?

According to reports, McCown is one of the primary targets for the Jets this year. However, he is not the only option the AFC East club is considering for the position left vacant by Robert Saleh.

Rumors suggest that Rex Ryan, Ron Rivera, and Steve Spagnuolo are frontrunners in the race for the job. The Jets are expected to announce their decision in the coming weeks, ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.