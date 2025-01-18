The Pittsburgh Steelers will make a crucial decision for the future of the franchise. After another playoff failure, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan must determine if the long-term solution is Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, another free agent, or a rookie quarterback from the Draft.

Fields had an impressive start to the 2024 season with a 4-2 record, but when Wilson recovered from a calf injury, Tomlin didn’t hesitate and gave the starting job to the veteran in a move that was heavily criticized.

From that moment on, the Steelers’ offense had a massive boost, achieving a 10-3 record as the best team in the AFC North and looked like a Super Bowl contender. However, in a shocking debacle, they went on to lose five consecutive games and were eliminated early in the playoffs by the Ravens.

Who will be starting quarterback for Steelers?

Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, according to a surprising report by Gerry Dulac. After a careful analysis of everything that happened during the season, the decision has been made.

“When Russell Wilson and the Steelers agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum contract in March, it was done so with both sides intending to sign a longer deal after the season. But, with the way the season ended with five consecutive losses and a disconnect existing with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, that deal might not materialize. Wilson was brought here to help end the playoff victory drought, and it didn’t happen. Bringing in another veteran quarterback does not make sense. That’s why Fields, in all likelihood, will be given the job. He’s only 25, and he showed big development from his stay in Chicago.”

