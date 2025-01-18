NFL imposes controversial fine on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' teammate after win vs Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles proved that they can compete for a Super Bowl spot when they defeated the Green Bay Packers in last weekend’s Wild Card round. The bad news for the team, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, is that a player was fined by the NFL for a controversial action.

Every Saturday, the NFL publishes the list of players fined and penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, taunting, unnecessary roughness and other violent acts. Sometimes it can happen that some plays are judged regardless of what happens on the field at the time of the game, bringing controversy.

Hurts, who returned against Green Bay from an injury that sidelined him for the final weeks of the regular season, has a teammate involved in a penalty, although that sanction does not mean the player will have to miss the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Hurts teammate fined by NFL

Hurts’ teammate in the Eagles who was fined by the NFL is none other than linebacker Oren Burks. The sanction, which is in the amount of $8,333, is for unnecessary roughness after using his helmet to hit Packers wide receiver Keisean Nixon. The controversy arises because at the time of the play, the referees did not throw a flag.

Jalen Hurt’s performance vs Packers

Despite the controversial move to fine Burks, the Eagles can be pleased with the performance shown by Hurts in the Wild Card round game. The 26-year-old quarterback completed 13 of 20 passes for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns against Green Bay. He also contributed to the ground game with 5 carries for 30 yards.

What happens if the Eagles defeat the Rams in the divisional round?

If the Eagles beat the Rams in the NFC divisional round, they will advance to the conference finals, where they will face the winner of the game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, who will meet Saturday night at Ford Field.