NFL News: Travis Kelce's mother Donna breaks silence on her son's slow start with the Chiefs

Travis Kelce is going through a rough patch with the Kansas City Chiefs early in the 2024 NFL season, but he's got full support from his mother, Donna.

Travis Kelce is experiencing a surprisingly slow start to the 2024 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though the team is 3-0, the tight end hasn’t played a big role in the opening weeks. The situation is giving plenty to talk about around the league, but Mama Kelce has had enough of the critics.

“It’s tough, it really is,” Donna told People about the negative comments surrounding Travis’ recent performances. “You know, I don’t think they realize the pressure that people are under, whether they’re athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera. And it’s just very difficult, there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes.”

Unsurprisingly, Donna is being extremely supportive of her son during this challenging moment. With his 35th birthday drawing nearer, the Chiefs tight end has only eight receptions for 69 yards through the first weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Kelce’s mother, however, knows this is not his fault.

“You don’t realize how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball, or trying to trip you up or hit you… so it’s kinda hard when you’ve got people that are in your face 24/7,” Donna added.

Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of “Quarterback” at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Either way, she’s used to hearing the outside noise by now. And Mama Kelce made it clear she’s very proud of her son: “It’s part of the whole thing. I’ve been doing it for 15 years now. It is what it is. I know when they’re out there, they’re giving everything they can. And sometimes people fall short. You don’t want to, but sometimes there are other things that are going on.”

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes also defend Travis Kelce from the critics

While Kelce may have received negative remarks on social media, the three-time Super Bowl champion has received nothing but support from his inner circle. Before Donna, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes also let everyone know they’re not concerned about his low stats.

“I mentioned to you how Rashee’s game goes is kind of how Kelce’s goes,” Reid said after the Chiefs’ Sunday night win over the Atlanta Falcons. “So, what they’re doing is they’re working hard at taking Kelce out of the picture, and Kelce is going, ‘Hey, listen, if they’re gonna do that, then Rashee’s gonna get a lot of catches’ and (Kelce) knows that. . .. Sometime that will level off.”

Donna pointed out something similar, and Mahomes echoed the same sentiment. After all, the three of them agree that if Kelce’s numbers aren’t that high, it’s because the opponents have been paying too much attention to him. But in the meantime, this allows other pass catchers to make an impact for the Chiefs.

“I mean it’s crazy because teams still… the respect factor they have for Travis is just unreal,” Mahomes said. “It’s well-deserved but we’re calling a lot of plays for Travis and it’s like two or three people are going to him. He understands. … I’m going to try to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he’s there, whenever he’s open. … I think the more Rashee makes plays, the more we’re able to run the football, the more we can get (Xavier) Worthy involved, I think that’s going to open Travis up more. People are really emphasizing trying to take him away, and it’s getting other guys open.”