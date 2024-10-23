Trending topics:
NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa gets huge medical update to make final decision about career with Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is ready to play again after suffering another concussion with the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tua Tagovailoa wants to win a Super Bowl with the Miami Dolphins. Now, as the quarterback’s future in the NFL is absolutely uncertain because of his health, the window might be slowly closing.

A few weeks ago, the quarterback suffered another concussion in a game facing the Buffalo Bills. No one knew for sure what medical consultants and the league would say, but, the star player got approval to return.

Now, in a very surprising turn of events, new details of the rehabilitation process have been revealed. As a consequence, Tagovailoa is ready to make his final decision.

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring?

Tua Tagovailoa won’t retire from football and he already returned to practice with the Miami Dolphins. Now, Ryan Clark gave more details about the quarterback’s situation emphasizing what doctors told to the player.

“So, I talked to someone in Miami and they said that Tua Tagovailoa underwent extensive testing. Both emotionally and physically. Obviously, every scan you could possibly do to say that he was fit to return to the football field. And not one doctor, not one medical professional, told him that he should consider retiring.”

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

Tua Tagovailoa is eligible to play again for the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 facing the Arizona Cardinals. Clark wanted to make clear that every doctor consulted said the quarterback had green light to go and play.

“Not one person said that is what Tua should do going forward (retire). And also part of it was that they could not promise that if there’s one hit, two hits, three hits, there is no information going forward that they could predict what would happen to Tua Tagovailoa. Whether it will affect him going forward or not. Not one medical professional told Tua Tagovailoa to consider retiring.”

