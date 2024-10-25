Trending topics:
NFL News: Nick Saban sends clear message to Tua Tagovailoa about return from concussion with Miami Dolphins

Nick Saban sent a huge warning to Tua Tagovailoa before a possible comeback from concussion with the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion with the Miami Dolphins during the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. From that moment on, the future of the quarterback was in jeopardy.

The young star logically went to injured reserve and needed the approval of the NFL and medical independent consultants to come back. Then, Tua had the final word with his family.

Now, because of his desire to win a Super Bowl for the Dolphins and love for the game, the player is ready to face one of the most important decisions of his life and career. His former coach, Nick Saban, had something to say about it.

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring?

Tua Tagovailoa won’t retire from football and is ready to play for the Miami Dolphins after leaving injured reserve. During The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Saban didn’t sound convinced about this decision by his former quarterback at Alabama.

“You know, I’m concerned that I want Tua to be safe and healthy and not have a football career that’s going to impact him down the road. That’s number one. Number 2, I think that organizationally, this is a medical decision and not an organizational decision. The doctors make that decision.”

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

Although Saban is happy for this possible comeback, the legendary head coach remains cautious about what could happen down the road. Nick supports Tua, but couldn’t hide his worries.

“Then, for him it becomes personal as to: ‘I really want to play and I’m a competitor. I love playing. I want to play.’ He has to make a decision. If the risk-reward from a medical standpoint is worth it to you. All those things are in play now. If he wants to play, then I’m happy for him that he is having the opportunity, but I also pray for him that he doesn’t have any issues.”

