The NFL trade deadline is getting closer and two names could have new teams in the upcoming days.

The NFL trade deadline is really close (November 5) and many teams are trying to make a move for a Super Bowl run. Undoubtedly, the wide receiver position is the most coveted one.

So far, Davante Adams was already traded to the New York Jets, Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills and DeAndre Hopkins became the latest offensive weapon for Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs struck a deal with the Titans.

However, the story isn’t over toward the playoffs. In the middle of all this chaos, two names have emerged as leading candidates to get traded soon to a contender.

Who’s on the trade block in the NFL?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Diontae Johnson and Christian Kirk are the top two names on the trading block before that long awaited deadline of November 5.

“The two receivers who have generated the most conversation so far are Carolina’s Diontae Johnson and Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk, league sources told ESPN. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see at least one of (and possibly both) Johnson and Kirk traded by the NFL’s Nov. 5 trade deadline, continuing a trend of wide receiver being the most in-demand and tradeable position.”

Another name to follow closely is Mike Williams. He has been relegated by the Jets after the arrival of Davante Adams and the presence of Garrett Wilson. With a 2-6 record, New York might want to collect a draft pick.