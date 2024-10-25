Andy Reid had to answer if the Kansas City Chiefs want another wide receiver after a big trade for DeAndre Hopkins.

Andy Reid and Brett Veach shocked the NFL with a blockbuster trade to get DeAndre Hopkins. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are clear favorites to win another Super Bowl.

The legendary head coach had to make that move considering how injuries have decimated the wide receiver position. It’s important to remember that the Chiefs had already lost Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice.

So, in order to help Patrick Mahomes, the team’s front office just gave the quarterback a much needed star player. However, there could be more moves before the trade deadline.

Who did the Chiefs trade for?

The Kansas City Chiefs already made a huge trade to get DeAndre Hopkins sending a fifth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans. Nevertheless, there are still big names available such as Cooper Kupp or Mike Williams.

Although Kupp might not leave the Rams after Thursday’s win over the Vikings and Sean McVay’s statement to keep him in Los Angeles, Williams’ situation is totally different as he has been relegated by the Jets with the arrival of Davante Adams and the presence of Garrett Wilson.

Will the Chiefs trade for another wide receiver?

So, in the middle of this intriguing scenario, a reporter put Reid on the spot with this question: “Are you done at wide receiver? The deadline is still a couple of weeks away. You guys have anything else going on?”

Andy Reid made a pause and delivered a hilarious answer: “Only if you want to jump in and take a few reps (laughs).” Although this might seem as a door closed to a trade, we cannot forget that, just a few days ago, LeSean McCoy claimed that Brett Veach told him there was no money to bring a wide receiver.

Then, DeAndre Hopkins arrived to play for the Kansas City Chiefs. So, this deceiving answer by Andy Reid doesn’t guarantee anything. By the way, another name to follow under the radar could be Diontae Johnson.