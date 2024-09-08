Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Tyreek Hill was detained by police before Dolphins vs Jaguars in Miami

Tyreek Hill was part of a shocking incident before the Miami Dolphins faced the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tyreek Hill was ready to start a new season with the Miami Dolphins. The franchise hasn’t won a Super Bowl in more than four decades, but, this version led by Tua Tagovailoa brought hope to thousands of fans.

However, all those expectations were halted as the star wide receiver was detained by police just hours before opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami.

The images were shocking for the NFL as a video showed how Tyreek Hill was on the ground with handcuffs. In the end, he was released and will play for the Dolphins.

Why was Tyreek Hill detained?

Tyreek Hill was detained for a moving violation just before he entered Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. However, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, what unfolded later with the police will definitely be investigated.

“It’s a heartbreaking situation. He is gonna ply today. He is OK. Apparently, Tyreek got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium. Everything escalated with handcuffs and him on the ground. It’s mind boggling for me. We will be investigating. Tyreek was very distraught. This is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it. He was driving into the stadium and police stopped him and took him out of the car. It was completely unnecessary. I’m thankful Tyreek is ok. The extra stuff seems completely unnecessary. It’s mind boggling. I’m in shock.”

NFL News: Dak Prescott finally gets big contract extension from Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott finally gets big contract extension from Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Di Maria among other former teammates while choosing favorite player
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Di Maria among other former teammates while choosing favorite player

NFL News: Dak Prescott finally gets big contract extension from Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott finally gets big contract extension from Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes final decision about retirement from coaching
NFL

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes final decision about retirement from coaching

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk form
NFL

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk form

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo