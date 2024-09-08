Tyreek Hill was ready to start a new season with the Miami Dolphins. The franchise hasn’t won a Super Bowl in more than four decades, but, this version led by Tua Tagovailoa brought hope to thousands of fans.

However, all those expectations were halted as the star wide receiver was detained by police just hours before opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami.

The images were shocking for the NFL as a video showed how Tyreek Hill was on the ground with handcuffs. In the end, he was released and will play for the Dolphins.

Why was Tyreek Hill detained?

Tyreek Hill was detained for a moving violation just before he entered Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. However, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, what unfolded later with the police will definitely be investigated.

“It’s a heartbreaking situation. He is gonna ply today. He is OK. Apparently, Tyreek got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium. Everything escalated with handcuffs and him on the ground. It’s mind boggling for me. We will be investigating. Tyreek was very distraught. This is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it. He was driving into the stadium and police stopped him and took him out of the car. It was completely unnecessary. I’m thankful Tyreek is ok. The extra stuff seems completely unnecessary. It’s mind boggling. I’m in shock.”