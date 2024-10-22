Trending topics:
NFL News: Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell sends an unusual praise for QB Sam Darnold's rookie teammate

Minnesota Vikings head coach used an unusual term to boost morale and praise a rookie teammate of quarterback Sam Darnold, one of the standouts of the 2024 NFL season.

By Ignacio Cairola

The Minnesota Vikings are no longer on a perfect streak heading into the 2024 NFL season, and they are hoping the divisional loss to the Detroit Lions does not dampen the morale of a team that is tied atop the NFC North with a 5-1 record. As head coach, Kevin O’Connell offered an unusual compliment to quarterback Sam Darnold‘s rookie teammate who is not having a great moment.

It’s clear that this season is off to a great start for O’Connell’s Vikings , who have Sam Darnold as their main star. Sometimes, even if it’s using unusual words, the focus shouldn’t be on the headliners, but on the players who are hitting their stride, especially when their morale isn’t as high because of a circumstantial moment of adjustment in their careers.

“He’s going to be an absolute monster for us,” was head coach O’Connell’s unusual praise for rookie Dallas Turner, who has played in just four games this season. Turner is a linebacker who joined the Vikings this offseason. “He’s a young player on a defense where roles and responsibilities can sometimes be adjusted during the game,” said the coach, who has put his faith in him because he sees him as special, even though he is playing less and less.

Turner played just four defensive snaps in the loss at Detroit, his fewest of the season. His primary role came in the first two weeks of the season when he totaled five tackles. Without going any further, his journey to the pros got off to a promising start when he made his first career catch in the Giants’ season opener against the New York Giants.

Dallas Turner #15 of the Minnesota Vikings (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Dallas Turner #15 of the Minnesota Vikings (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

How did Turner come to the Vikings?

Turner came to the Vikings as the 17th overall pick in this year’s draft. The rookie has played a handful of snaps per game since returning from an injury. The 21-year-old player arrived to Minnesota from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

NFL News: QB Sam Darnold reveals key to Minnesota Vikings&#039; success this season

see also

NFL News: QB Sam Darnold reveals key to Minnesota Vikings' success this season

How are this year’s draft picks performing for the Vikings?

In addition to linebacker Turner’s dwindling snaps, the Vikings’ other first-round pick was quarterback JJ McCarthy, who has yet to make his season debut and is not expected to see the field until 2025 due to a knee injury.

