NFL News: Washington Commanders HC Dan Quinn makes something clear to rookie QB Jayden Daniels

The start of the season for the Washington Commanders was certainly not as planned. In addition to suffering a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Dan Quinn focused on the performance of rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who still has much room for improvement.

The former LSU QB was drafted by the Commanders as the second overall pick in the first round, just behind Caleb Williams, who ultimately ended up with the Chicago Bears. Washington’s pressing need for a quarterback clearly led them to select Daniels in this latest draft.

However, Daniels’ playing style wasn’t as expected, as he prioritized his athleticism and running ability over utilizing his arm for passing, often seeking more yardage with an open receiver. In response to this situation, Coach Dan Quinn stated on press conference the following: “We’d love to see him remain a passer first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think it’s going to come with more experience, honestly. When I can go extend it to throw it, when, ‘Hey, this plays over, I’ll get rid of it and move on to the next play.’ So, I think you’ll see that trajectory continue as we go. Certainly, [16] carries is not the model that we’re looking for, certainly with Brian [Robinson] and Austin [Ekeler] and others here. But at the end of it, I do think we’ll continue to grow in that spot. But certainly not by design to have that many.”

Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks on before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Advertisement

Daniels’ debut statistics

Although the final result was not what the Commanders had hoped for, a first NFL game is always challenging to navigate. However, despite the defeat to the Bucs, Jayden Daniels had a standout performance in his league debut.

Advertisement

see also Former Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning makes big statement about 49ers Brandon Aiyuk"s performance

Former LSU QB completed 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards. Daniels also rushed for 88 yards and two rushing touchdowns, becoming the second rookie in NFL history to rush for two touchdowns in his first career game.

Advertisement

While Coach Quinn made it clear that his intention for Daniels is to focus more on passing strategies rather than running, it’s evident that the quarterback’s strength lies in his legs, and he will continue to rely on them as the games progress.

Jordan Whitehead #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders as he throws the ball in the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commanders upcoming matches

After a disappointing first game for the Commanders, they will have a chance to rebound next weekend and position themselves in the NFC East. With the aim of advancing as far as possible, Quinn’s team faces a series of tough matchups ahead.

The next immediate goal is set for Sunday, September 15, when the Commanders will face another team looking to bounce back from a tough start: the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Following that game, here is the series of matchups the Washington team will face, with the primary goal of securing the conference title and, potentially, making a playoff run:

Advertisement

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 5: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement