NFL News: Washington Commanders HC Dan Quinn makes something clear to rookie QB Jayden Daniels

After a rocky debut in the NFL, Washington Commanders head coach delivered a clear message to rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

By Matías Persuh

The start of the season for the Washington Commanders was certainly not as planned. In addition to suffering a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Dan Quinn focused on the performance of rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who still has much room for improvement.

The former LSU QB was drafted by the Commanders as the second overall pick in the first round, just behind Caleb Williams, who ultimately ended up with the Chicago Bears. Washington’s pressing need for a quarterback clearly led them to select Daniels in this latest draft.

However, Daniels’ playing style wasn’t as expected, as he prioritized his athleticism and running ability over utilizing his arm for passing, often seeking more yardage with an open receiver. In response to this situation, Coach Dan Quinn stated on press conference the following: “We’d love to see him remain a passer first.

“I think it’s going to come with more experience, honestly. When I can go extend it to throw it, when, ‘Hey, this plays over, I’ll get rid of it and move on to the next play.’ So, I think you’ll see that trajectory continue as we go. Certainly, [16] carries is not the model that we’re looking for, certainly with Brian [Robinson] and Austin [Ekeler] and others here. But at the end of it, I do think we’ll continue to grow in that spot. But certainly not by design to have that many.”

Dan Quinn

Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks on before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Daniels’ debut statistics

Although the final result was not what the Commanders had hoped for, a first NFL game is always challenging to navigate. However, despite the defeat to the Bucs, Jayden Daniels had a standout performance in his league debut.

Former LSU QB completed 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards. Daniels also rushed for 88 yards and two rushing touchdowns, becoming the second rookie in NFL history to rush for two touchdowns in his first career game.

While Coach Quinn made it clear that his intention for Daniels is to focus more on passing strategies rather than running, it’s evident that the quarterback’s strength lies in his legs, and he will continue to rely on them as the games progress.

Commanders Buccaneers

Jordan Whitehead #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders as he throws the ball in the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Commanders upcoming matches

After a disappointing first game for the Commanders, they will have a chance to rebound next weekend and position themselves in the NFC East. With the aim of advancing as far as possible, Quinn’s team faces a series of tough matchups ahead.

The next immediate goal is set for Sunday, September 15, when the Commanders will face another team looking to bounce back from a tough start: the New York Giants.

Following that game, here is the series of matchups the Washington team will face, with the primary goal of securing the conference title and, potentially, making a playoff run:

  • Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 5: vs. Cleveland Browns
  • Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

