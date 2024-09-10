Former Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning makes big statement about 49ers Brandon Aiyuk's performance

Following the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 victory, former Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning had some strong words for star WR Brandon Aiyuk.

The San Francisco 49ers couldn’t have asked for a better start to the NFL season. A commanding victory over the Jets on Monday Night Football sets the stage for a serious playoff push for Kyle Shanahan’s squad. Brandon Aiyuk‘s return may not have been perfect, but it was none other than Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning who had some words about the WR’s debut.

After finalizing his contract extension with the Bay Area franchise, the star WR joined the final practices led by Shanahan and was included in the final roster for the season opener.

Although the lack of rhythm was noticeable, it was none other than former Broncos QB Peyton Manning who, on his ManningCast show, shared his thoughts on the performance of the former Arizona State player: “There’s a reason for training camp. You need it. You need the reps. Get those contracts done earlier, so we can get in training camp [and] we don’t drop balls on opening night,”

“You’re still catching balls at a high school field from some quarterback 45 years old my age. You’re not catching balls from your quarterback. Get signed, get in camp, and we don’t drop the ball.”, Manning finally concluded on Aiyuk’s situation.

Head coach Peyton Manning of the AFC looks on during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 04, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Brock Purdy delivered an accurate pass to Aiyuk in the corner of the end zone near the end of the second quarter. Unfortunately, the ball slipped through Aiyuk’s hands, and this was one of the main points where the former Super Bowl champion expressed his frustration.

San Francisco 49ers kick off the season on the right foot

Levi’s Stadium rolled out the red carpet to welcome a Jets team that was expected to be a tough opponent, and they lived up to the hype. In a matchup that was closely contested at times, it was the San Francisco 49ers who managed to edge out the competition with small, decisive plays, ultimately securing the victory.

Despite being without one of their star players, Christian McCaffrey, the Bay Area team stood strong at home and secured a 32-19 victory. This win firmly establishes them as serious Super Bowl contenders.

On the Jets’ side, the standout highlight was undoubtedly the return of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who came back after missing the entire previous season due to a serious Achilles injury, right in the opening week.

Running back Jordan Mason #24 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a first down against safety Tony Adams #22 of the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

San Francisco 49ers next matchups

Following a successful debut in Santa Clara, Kyle Shanahan’s team emerges as a serious contender for winning their division. However, to advance further, they will need to navigate a series of tough games that lie ahead:

Week 2, vs Minnesota Vikings

Week 3, vs Los Angeles Rams

Week 4, vs New England Patriots

Week 5, vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 6, vs Seattle Seahawks