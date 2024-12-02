NFL News: Will Falcons HC Raheem Morris bench Kirk Cousins after tough performance against the Chargers?

The NFC South is undoubtedly one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, especially after the third consecutive loss of the Atlanta Falcons, who still remain divisional leaders. A difficult performance from Kirk Cousins resulted in another loss, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers, and HC Raheem Morris will have to make a decision regarding what will happen next week.

The 17-13 loss to the Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was heavily influenced by one of their best players not having the best performance. When asked about his future plans regarding the QB position, Raheem Morris made something clear.

“I don’t think that’s going to be the issue around here,” Morris said when asked if Cousins would be benched. “That guy’s carried us. That guy’s got us to the point where we’re 6–6, first place in the division. Still got everything in front of us, despite what happened today. It’s up to us to bounce back and find a way to win football games, and there’s no better man than 18 to do that for us.”

While the coach knows that Cousins didn’t have his best night, Morris made it clear that the former Vikings QB has been a key factor in keeping his team as the sole leader of the division, and the potential playoff berth is still alive.

“We won’t make any excuses for them that happened today. That guy has carried us all season, he’s done such a marvelous job. It’s hard to throw that guy under the bus,” Morris finally stated.

Morris also spoke about the current situation of Kyle Pitts

The offensive deficit of the Falcons in the game against the Chargers was not only due to the poor performance of Kirk Cousins but also to the low production in receptions and rushes from the talented TE Kyle Pitts.

Morris, after making it clear that he would not bench Cousins for the next game, also expressed his thoughts regarding the opportunities that Pitts should have in each game.

“I would like to see Kyle get more production,” Morris said postgame Sunday. “I would like to see him have more opportunities. Whether it’s us getting it to him or him doing a better job, we’ll figure those things out as we go.”

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts 8 during the Sunday afternoon NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 01, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

What’s next for the Atlanta Falcons?

vs Minnesota Vikings, December 8th

vs Las Vegas Raiders, December 16th

vs New York Giants, December 22nd

vs Washington Commanders, December 29th

vs Carolina Panthers, January 5th