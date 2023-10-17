Tyreek Hill has definitely surpassed everyone’s expectations so far. Now, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver has proved that he’s an elite player, outperforming 11 NFL teams with a crazy stat.

Last year, the Dolphins made one of the best decisions they have made in recent history. Miami agreed terms with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire Tyreek Hill, looking forward to providing Tua Tagovailoa with a top wide receiver.

In his first season, Hill proved to be an elite wideout, achieving 1,710 yards in 119 receptions. A year later, he’s already having better numbers than the ones he registered last campaign by Week 6, and he’s on track to have the best year for a wideout in NFL history.

Tyreek Hill outperforms the wide receivers of 11 NFL teams

Tyreek Hill is currently experiencing the best season of his career. The wide receiver has amassed 814 yards on 42 receptions, and he is only 1,186 yards away from becoming the first player to achieve a remarkable 2,000 yards in a single season.

Cheetah is turning heads with his remarkable skills after six games played. His 814 yards so far fell just five yards short of Don Hutson’s 1942 record of 819 yards after six weeks.

It’s evident that Hill is currently one of the top offensive players in the league, and the statistics back it up. His 814 yards exceed the combined receiving yards of 11 NFL teams’ wide receivers this season, including notable clubs like the Browns, Steelers, and Packers.

With his current performance, Hill is on pace to reach an unprecedented 2,306 yards in a single season, a milestone no wide receiver in NFL history has ever accomplished. Calvin Johnson came close to the 2,000-yard mark in 2012 but fell just short with 1,964 yards.