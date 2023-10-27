Tua Tagovailoa has someone to defend him against critics: Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver has now fired back at Stephen A. Smith after the journalist severely judged the Miami Dolphins quarterback.

The Dolphins have really improved recently, with a remarkable offense that scares everybody. Last year, they acquired Tyreek Hill, and he immediately became the favorite target of Tua Tagovailoa.

Even though the Dolphins are widely regarded as one of the best teams in the NFL today, they still have some detractors. Stephen A. Smith is one of them, as the journalist doesn’t think that they are as good as everyone says they are.

Tyreek Hill responds to Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Tua Tagovailoa

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most controversial anchors in the United States. He consistently generates discussions among fans with comments that aren’t always the most polite, often directed against players and teams.

Now, the journalist decided to attack the Miami Dolphins, especially Tua Tagovailoa, He thinks that the quarterback is not capable of throwing long passes, and Tyreek Hill stepped up to defend his teammate.

“I’m sick of people bashing my QB for no reason,” Hill said on Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Tagovailoa. “He’s been doing a hell of a job this year and people need to stop giving him c***. A lot of people don’t understand what my dog went through just to get here, especially last year.”

Of course, Smith didn’t hesitate to respond. “Watch your mouth,” Smith told the receiver. “I’m a reporter, bro. To accuse me of not watching the games, Tyreek Hill, please watch your mouth. You don’t know what you’re talking about.”

This drama has not finished, as Cheetah responded to Smith’s words, which he took as a direct attack. “I think there will never be a situation for me to watch my mouth, whenever I’m talking about the game I grew up playing,” Hill answered. “I don’t know what’s up with these analysts thinking they’ve got the credentials to talk about the sport that we live every day.”

Are the Miami Dolphins true contenders to win the Super Bowl LVIII?

For many fans and oddsmakers, the Miami Dolphins could win the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team’s front office has created a very competitive roster, with a solid offense and a reliable defense to compete for the title this season.

According to oddsmakers, the Dolphins are ranked 4th in the list of top teams to win the Super Bowl, sitting behind the Eagles, 49ers, and Chiefs. Kansas City is, as of today, the clear favorite to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy this year.