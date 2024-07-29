Josh Allen is currently one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He was very close to not being part of the Buffalo Bills, which could have changed everything for him.

NFL News: Josh Allen was inches away from not being picked by the Bills

Some may think that Josh Allen was an absolute bargain for the Buffalo Bills, who selected him with the 7th overall pick in 2018. However, his career could have gone completely differently, as he came very close to not being part of the AFC East team.

Josh Allen’s selection has been one of the best decisions in the history of the Buffalo Bills. The AFC East club faced struggles at the quarterback position before his arrival, but now everything is completely different.

The former Wyoming player has been a remarkable asset for the Bills since then. However, his career could have been very different, as a 3-time Super Bowl champion franchise was inches away from acquiring him.

Josh Allen could have played for the Denver Broncos

During the 2018 NFL Draft, several teams needed a top-tier quarterback in the first round. Nevertheless, it seems the Bills were the ones who picked the best one available.

At No. 7, the Bills called Josh Allen’s name to include him on their roster. He has been an outstanding player since then, but his history could have taken a whole different path if it wasn’t for John Elway.

The legendary quarterback, who was then the general manager of the Broncos, had the opportunity to draft Allen at No. 5 but preferred Bradley Chubb over the quarterback. Now, Elway regrets his decision.

During an interview with Barstool Sports, Elway admitted that he was very interested in drafting Josh Allen, as the Broncos desperately needed a quarterback. However, he chose Bradley Chubb, a defensive end who is no longer part of the team.

Josh Allen will face a new NFL season with the Buffalo Bills

“That was probably my biggest mistake of my GM days, was not taking Josh … And I loved him, right? … he was my type,” John Elway confessed. “Last year I played golf with him and I’m wondering how long is it going to take him to realize that I passed on him and took Bradley Chubb instead?

Why did the Broncos select Bradley Chubb instead of Josh Allen?

The Denver Broncos have not made the best decisions in recent NFL Drafts. Unfortunately, the team had the opportunity to choose a top-tier quarterback in 2018 but preferred to pick Bradley Chubb instead.

During that year’s draft, Denver didn’t select a quarterback. Bradley Chubb was widely regarded as the best player at his position, but it now looks like the Broncos should have gone for Allen to acquire the franchise quarterback they have been searching for years.