NFL: Only two quarterbacks have more passing yards than CJ Stroud in 2023

The Houston Texans may have struck gold by selecting CJ Stroud with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Only five weeks into his rookie season, the young quarterback is already giving a lot to talk about.

Even though he was expected to be a high lottery pick following his impressive college stint at Ohio State, the 22-year-old is doing much better than predicted for a rookie.

Though the Texans are third in the AFC South with a losing record (2-3), the division is still wide open. Besides, Stroud has already been able to pick up wins and post fantastic numbers.

Tua, Cousins the only QBs with more passing yards than CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud has thrown for 1,461 yards after five weeks, which is the third-best in the National Football League in 2023. Only Tua Tagovailoa and Kirk Cousins managed to put up better stats.

The Miami Dolphins sensation is atop the list with 1,614 passing yards to his name, whereas the Minnesota Vikings veteran signal-caller has thrown for 1,498 yards so far.

Who plays the Texans in Week 6?

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans return to action on Sunday, October 15, when they take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.