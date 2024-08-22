NFL Rumors: Bills HC Sean McDermott seems to have hopeful news for Josh Allen

Ahead of 2024 NFL season, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott may have given quarterback Josh Allen the news he was eager to hear.

The Buffalo Bills have gone through turmoil during the NFL offseason. When Stefon Diggs was shipped out to Houston, Josh Allen lost his main weapon and Sean McDermott‘s playbook had to reshape. As players finally got back on the field in the spring, new problems arose.

Despite an NFL Draft in which the Bills took Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman in the second round, the team’s depth in that room was still too shallow. Free agency additions Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling came into Buffalo but have gone down with injuries during the preseason. As it stands, the rookie Coleman will have to fill into the big void left behind by Diggs departure.

Those are some really big shoes to fill and Josh Allen and the Bills‘ championship window depends on it. However, McDermott may have hinted towards an optimistic horizon. And that hope might just be what Allen needs to boost his confidence and elevate everybody around him.

“I feel like those two, from what I’ve heard so far, have a real good chance of being back, just not committing to it yet,” said McDermott on Samuel and Valdes-Scantling’s status heading into Week 1, via the Bills’ website.

Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

In spite of McDermott not confirming it, the summer sun seems to be shining on the Buffalo Bills after the long winter that followed Tyler Bass’ missed field-goal in the postseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Josh Allen sends Bills an important message about his salary

Injury bug has affected Bills locker room

Samuel and Valdes-Scantling were not the only Bills to miss considerable time this offseason. Other names on the Injury Report include that of Mitchell Trubisky, the backup quarterback who is being sidelined with a knee injury.

Most importantly, Matt Milano tore his biceps during a tackling bag drill and is out indefinitely. This terrible news for Buffalo’s star pass rusher arrive after the 30-year-old missed most of last season due to a fractured leg.

Advertisement

Moreover, cornerback Taron Johnson is being precautionary sidelined due to quadriceps soreness. Fellow DB Terrell Burgess has a hamstring injury and will most likely be preserved until the regular season comes around.