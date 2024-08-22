Trending topics:
NFL

NFL Rumors: Bills HC Sean McDermott seems to have hopeful news for Josh Allen

Ahead of 2024 NFL season, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott may have given quarterback Josh Allen the news he was eager to hear.

Josh Allen of the Bills in 2023
© Getty ImagesJosh Allen of the Bills in 2023

By Federico O'donnell

The Buffalo Bills have gone through turmoil during the NFL offseason. When Stefon Diggs was shipped out to Houston, Josh Allen lost his main weapon and Sean McDermott‘s playbook had to reshape. As players finally got back on the field in the spring, new problems arose.

Despite an NFL Draft in which the Bills took Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman in the second round, the team’s depth in that room was still too shallow. Free agency additions Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling came into Buffalo but have gone down with injuries during the preseason. As it stands, the rookie Coleman will have to fill into the big void left behind by Diggs departure.

Those are some really big shoes to fill and Josh Allen and the Bills‘ championship window depends on it. However, McDermott may have hinted towards an optimistic horizon. And that hope might just be what Allen needs to boost his confidence and elevate everybody around him.

I feel like those two, from what I’ve heard so far, have a real good chance of being back, just not committing to it yet,” said McDermott on Samuel and Valdes-Scantling’s status heading into Week 1, via the Bills’ website.

Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

In spite of McDermott not confirming it, the summer sun seems to be shining on the Buffalo Bills after the long winter that followed Tyler Bass’ missed field-goal in the postseason.

Advertisement
NFL News: Josh Allen sends Bills an important message about his salary

see also

NFL News: Josh Allen sends Bills an important message about his salary

Injury bug has affected Bills locker room

Samuel and Valdes-Scantling were not the only Bills to miss considerable time this offseason. Other names on the Injury Report include that of Mitchell Trubisky, the backup quarterback who is being sidelined with a knee injury.

Most importantly, Matt Milano tore his biceps during a tackling bag drill and is out indefinitely. This terrible news for Buffalo’s star pass rusher arrive after the 30-year-old missed most of last season due to a fractured leg.

Advertisement

Moreover, cornerback Taron Johnson is being precautionary sidelined due to quadriceps soreness. Fellow DB Terrell Burgess has a hamstring injury and will most likely be preserved until the regular season comes around.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: 49ers star George Kittle reveals unseen quality in Brock Purdy
NFL

NFL News: 49ers star George Kittle reveals unseen quality in Brock Purdy

Patrick Mahomes names special opponent as NFL team he's most excited to face with Chiefs
NFL

Patrick Mahomes names special opponent as NFL team he's most excited to face with Chiefs

Peyton Manning, John Elway send strong message to Broncos' Bo Nix
NFL

Peyton Manning, John Elway send strong message to Broncos' Bo Nix

Lakers' LeBron James and Warriors' Stephen Curry spark speculation with mysterious Instagram post
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James and Warriors' Stephen Curry spark speculation with mysterious Instagram post

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions