Five names of backups that could play this week as some QB1s are injured and will not be available for a couple of weeks or worse until the following season. This is the first time in the 2021 NFL season that more than two teams are using backup quaterbacks. Check here the details about the starting backup Qbs.

Injuries are decimating starting quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL season as since the second week of the season the first major injury of a starter was reported when Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins suffered a broken rib injury. But for Week 11 things are worse, at least five starting quarterbacks will be out for this week's games.

Prior to the Week 11 games, a list of names was known to replace the injured QB1s during the last two weeks. But after several days of analysis the head coaches made last minute changes in the hope that some backup quaterback would recover from an injury.

The most shocking case of Week 10 was with the Arizona Cardinals, they do not have Kyler Murray available and during that week, QB2 Colt McCoy suffered an injury that was going to put him out of action for Week 11. The available QB3 was Chris Streveler, but McCoy is healthy and available to play.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions against Cleveland Browns?

Tim Boyle is likely to be the starting quarterback against the Browns for the on-the-road game in Cleveland. Jared Goff did not practice with the team during the week due to an oblique injury, it is likely that Goff will be back for Week 12. The Lions have a negative record since Goff's arrival at 0-8-1.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals against Seattle Seahawks?

Everything seems to indicate that Colt McCoy will be the starter against the Seahawks, he suffered a pectoral injury in Week 10 against Carolina Panthers. But McCoy is back thanks to a quick recovery. The Cardinals lost their most recent game 34-10 to the Panthers.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints against Philadelphia Eagles?

Trevor Siemian will be the Saints' starter against the Eagles as Jameis Winston is injured and it is unlikely that he will return this season. Winston suffered a torn ACL and the only good options for the Saints are Tysom Hill and Siemian. The Saints lost in Week 10 to the Titans 23-21.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets against Miami Dolphins?

Veteran Joe Flacco will be the Jets' starter at home to play the Miami Dolphins in a crucial game for the home team. Flacco replaces Mike White (QB2) after a disappointing game against Buffalo Bills. The Jets are suffering as in previous seasons without a star quarterback.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers against the Washington Football Team?

Cam Newton will be the starter against Washington Football Team and it is highly likely that he will be the Panthers' starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. Newton had no luck with the Patriots, but the Patriots seem better off without him.

