The New England Patriots are definitely not going through their best time. In light of the team’s struggles, Rex Ryan has spoken out about the AFC East squad, offering severe criticism of Bill Belichick’s recent performance.

It’s evident that the Patriots haven’t been the same since Tom Brady’s departure. The legendary quarterback formed a formidable duo with Bill Belichick, but the head coach hasn’t found the same level of success without him.

This 2023 NFL season, the Patriots have really struggled to stay competitive. Speculation suggests that time might be running out for Bill Belichick, with rumors swirling about a potential imminent job loss.

Rex Ryan severely judges Bill Belichick’s work with the Patriots

Since Tom Brady’s departure from New England in 2020, the Patriots haven’t been the same. The quarterback’s six Super Bowl victories with the AFC East team alongside Bill Belichick raise questions about whether their success was primarily due to TB12.

In 2020, when Brady departed and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he secured his seventh Super Bowl victory in that same season. However, luck didn’t favor Belichick and the Patriots in the same way.

Since Brady’s departure, Belichick has struggled to keep the Patriots competitive in the AFC East. After New England’s loss to the Giants in Week 12, he became the target of numerous critics, including Rex Ryan, for his performance.

The former head coach of the Jets and Bills slammed Belichick for not being able to succeed without the legendary quarterback. “Tom Brady was the only reason you won anyway,” Ryan said on ESPN.

What is Bill Belichick’s record without Tom Brady?

The numbers support Ryan’s sentiments. Since Brady’s departure, Belichick holds a 63-78 record as head coach (including his time with the Browns). In the current 2023 season, the team stands at 2-9, indicating a potential move by the team’s front office to part ways with him in the near future.

Brady’s unquestionable status as one of the NFL’s greatest legends makes finding a suitable replacement for the Patriots a daunting task. Nonetheless, criticism arises from the perspective that Belichick’s heavy reliance on the quarterback may have masked any potential shortcomings he possesses, challenging the perception of his abilities.