With a 2-8 record, the New England Patriots are asking a lot of questions to themselves. Unsurprisingly, the team’s poor start to the 2023 NFL season is making them wonder whether to bench Mac Jones. But Rob Gronkowski believes that’s not the best idea, at least this week.

“It’s a winnable game so start Mac Jones,” Gronkowski said ahead of the Patriots’ game against the New York Giants on the “Up & Adams” show, via NESN. “If it wasn’t a winnable game, start Will Grier.”

The Giants may be one of the few teams the Patriots can see as winnable, since Brian Daboll’s men only have one more win than Bill Belichick’s team this year. Besides, Daniel Jones will be out for months, leaving Tyrod Taylor or Tommy DeVito.

In Gronk’s eyes, the Patriots should stick to Jones to play this game. The Alabama product has been inconsistent this year, throwing for 2,031 yards with 10 touchdowns and as many interceptions for a 40.0 QBR.

Belichick pulled him out more than once for Bailey Zappe, but Gronk believes the latter shouldn’t even be in consideration. “Bailey Zappe, I don’t think he’s in the picture to start. I think he’s had his chances and he’s just not up to par. I think Mac Jones is definitely a better player than Bailey Zappe, gives them the best chance to win the game no matter what the situation is.”

Gronk makes a case to support Jones over Will Grier

Since Zappe also failed to make an impression when he saw the field this year, Will Grier emerged as a potential alternative for the Patriots at QB. However, the former tight end still believes Jones should be their guy.

“With this game being a winnable game, I think Mac Jones should start because you know what you’re gonna get out of Mac Jones. If it was a game where they’re playing a very, very good team and there’s really no chance for the Patriots to win, I think then you start Will Grier,” Gronkowski said.

“He can possibly give you the spark, that little spark to get the offense going to give you a chance to win versus that good team. Mac Jones has played plenty of games versus good teams. There isn’t that spark for them to get over the hump. Will Grier may get them over the hump. But with Will Grier starting versus a team that you can possibly win versus … you really don’t know what you’re going to get out of him. So, you’re not sure if you can get that victory with him starting. But, with Mac Jones starting you definitely have a chance versus the Giants.”

Mac Jones addresses his chances of starting

As much as Jones may want to shut the outside noise, it may be hard not to hear all the rumors about his future. But the third-year quarterback made it clear he’s preparing like he will be the starter.

“I hope so. That’s the plan, I think,” Jones said, when asked if he would start on Sunday, via PatriotsWire. “I always work really hard for that, really put a lot of attention in detail in the week, like I talked about. And a lot of the decision-making is things I can’t control, but I can control my attitude and my effort, like I talked about. I’m really thankful, overall, just to be in the NFL and be playing quarterback. And Thanksgiving, right? It’s a great week to be grateful for a lot of things.”

This week, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe split the reps during the part of practice open to the media. It will be interesting to see if the Patriots trust in their former first-round pick to keep leading the offense or if they shake things up on Sunday.