The Baltimore Ravens suffered a huge setback this week by losing to the Indianapolis Colts. For that reason, John Harbaugh, the team’s head coach, has decided to sign a two-time Super Bowl champion to bolster their defense.

Prior to the beginning of the 2023 NFL season, the Ravens were seen as a very strong team, even a true contender for this year’s Super Bowl. However, Week 3 was a rality check for Baltimore.

In their third game of the season, the NFC North squad lost to the Colts in one of the most surprising results of the week. John Harbaugh has decided to make some changes after this game, including the arrival of an elite linebacker to the team.

Ravens add former Patriots linebacker to improve their defense

The Ravens possess a potent offense and a capable defense. Nevertheless, the loss to the Colts was deemed unacceptable by John Harbaugh, prompting the coach to enlist the help of a two-time Super Bowl champion to instill some discipline in the defense.

Baltimore has signed Kyle Van Noy to their practice squad today. The linebacker is expected to be promoted to the 53-man roster shortly, but first, he needs to establish contact with his new teammates.

Van Noy, 32, won the Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots. As of today, he has 470 total tackles, with 33.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles (nine recovered), and three interceptions.

Which NFL teams has Kyle Van Noy played for?

Kyle Van Noy has played for four different NFL teams: Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers.