After nearly two decades, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger is expected to retire. Check out the top 5 candidates to take the reins after his departure.

Throughout their history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had some legendary and notorious quarterbacks. Ben Roethlisberger wasn't the exception to that rule but he's been a shell of himself over the past couple of years.

The 17-year veteran has reportedly reached out to his former teammates and closest friends to let them know that he intends to retire after this season. For some, that's a long-overdue decision.

Needless to say, replacing a Hall of Famer isn't going to be an easy task, but it's the Steelers we're talking about. That's why today, we're going to let you know about the top 5 QB candidates to take over one of the most popular teams in the NFL.

NFL Rumors: 5 Players That Could Replace Ben Roethlisberger As The Steelers' QB

5. Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has been far from impressive - or durable through his first couple of years with the Miami Dolphins. More than that, the Dolphins are reportedly set to be extremely aggressive in their pursuit of Deshaun Watson in the offseason.

But even though there are still some doubts about his potential as a starting QB, Tagovailoa has shown glimpses of the explosive play that made him thrive at Alabama. It's a long shot but he's still pretty young, the upside is there, and the Steelers have a much better offensive line.

4. Matt Corral

Matt Corral has turned a lot of heads with the Ole Miss Rebels this season. He threw for 3,339 yards (15th best in the nation) with 20 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions. He's shown impressive athleticism and has dual-threat potential, especially in the red zone.

It may take a while before Corral is ready, though, and they're likely going to have to trade up to land him in the Draft. Having Dwayne Haskins or Mason Rudolph leading the way in the meantime isn't an ideal setting, but nothing good is built overnight.

3. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are likely to part ways this offseason. There were already rumors of discontent within Russ' camp and the organization and another struggling season won't do much to help that.

Wilson is one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time and, albeit the Steelers lack an elite receiving corps, their offensive line and running game are far superior to the Seahawks'. Also, their top-notch defense could also lure Wilson to Heinz Field.

2. Kenny Pickett

If the Steelers are looking to trade up in the Draft, then targeting Kenny Pickett could make more sense. He's dominated with the Pittsburgh Panthers and is coming off a Heisman-worthy campaign with 4,319 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions.

Pickett led the Panthers to their first-ever ACC title and is touted as the best quarterback prospect in the Draft. Growing pains are to be expected with rookie passers but he might as well become the face of the franchise for years to come.

1. Aaron Rodgers

And last but not least, we have to talk about Aaron Rodgers. The reigning NFL MVP wanted to leave the Green Bay Packers before the start of the season and he's constantly traded praise with Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin.

Rumors say that Rodgers and the Packers agreed to run it back this season and then find him a new home for the upcoming campaign. He'd turn them into a Super Bowl favorite right away, even in one of the most competitive divisions in all of football.