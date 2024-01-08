The 2023 NFL regular season is in the books, and while the playoffs are still upon us, the rumor mill is already in full swing. Especially in Foxborough, as Bill Belichick could be on his way out of the New England Patriots.

The six-time Super Bowl winner is coming off a terrible season, in which his team finished bottom of the AFC East with a 4-13 record. Word on the street is that the franchise could take another direction this offseason, and in that case, an active coach has already been mentioned as a potential replacement.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is interested in the idea of taking over at the Patriots in 2024 if they part ways with Belichick.

Both Belichick, Vrabel are under contract

While Vrabel would certainly make a good fit for the job considering the work he’s done in Tennnessee in addition to his ties with the Patriots organization, this move doesn’t look so easy right now.

On the one hand, both Vrabel and Belichick are still committed to their respective teams for the 2024 season. The Titans coach is reportedly under contract through 2025 with a team option for 2026, while the longtime Patriots coach reportedly signed an extension in 2023 that keeps him at Gillette Stadium through 2024.

On the other hand, Vrabel’s future also looks up in the air. The Titans finished bottom of the AFC South at 6-11, which was their second straight losing season. Vrabel forged a great reputation for leading the franchise to a deep run in the 2021 playoffs, but the team hasn’t won a postseason game since then.

While Tennessee may consider it’s time for a change, this could be an opportunity for New England to start from scratch with a man who knows the franchise inside out.

Vrabel’s past in New England

Drafted 91st overall by the Steelers in the 1997 NFL Draft, Vrabel joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2001 and embraced a much bigger role than the one he had in Pittsburgh.

The former linebacker went on to spend seven wonderful years in Foxborough, being part of three Super Bowl victories before being traded to the Chiefs, where he retired in 2010. A few months ago, he was inducted to the Patriots Hall of Fame.