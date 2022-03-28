This has been one of the wildest offseasons in National Football League history, and it's not even close! With that in mind, let's take a look at the top NFL free agents still available.

This has been one of the wildest— if not the wildest— offseason in the history of the National Football League. From Tom Brady retiring and then not to Russell Wilson heading to the Denver Broncos, we've seen all kinds of crazy things happen thus far.

Most fans can't wait to see what these revamped rosters will look like and the upcoming season will be as exciting as unpredictable. And the best part is that teams are far from done spending and making moves.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the few star free agents who could still make a huge impact on the outcome of next season and many years to come. Here, we show you the top 3 best NFL free agents still available.

NFL Rumors: The Top Free Agents Still Available

Honorable Mentions: Jadeveon Clowney, Bobby Wagner, Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Melvin Ingram, Trey Flowers, J.C. Tretter, Rob Gronkowski, Jarvis Landry, Akiem Hicks.

3. Odell Beckham Jr.

When healthy, there's no denying that Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most impactful wideouts in the league. He's an athletic freak, an elite route-runner and he has some of the most reliable hands in the game.

The biggest issue with him is that he's seldom healthy. He's reached a point in his career where he'll have to settle for a short-term 'prove it' kind of deal until he shows he can stay on the field.

2. Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots, in full Patriots fashion, refused to give Stephon Gilmore the money he deserved and was worthy of. As a result, they lost one of the best cornerbacks in the game just months after the same happened to them with J.C. Jackson.

Gilmore struggled with injuries last season but is one of the best in both man-to-man and zone coverage. His versatility, hands, and veteran leadership could certainly help more than a couple of contending teams.

1. Tyrann Mathieu

Judging by his social media activity, Tyrann Mathieu is all but gone from the Kansas City Chiefs. He feels like the team doesn't value his contributions enough and is ready to pursue another challenge elsewhere.

Matthieu provides that never-ending spark and boost of energy that can help bolster any defensive unit. He's sneaky, strong, and has a great nose for the football, providing elite protection against both the pass and the run.