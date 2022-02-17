Amid all the uncertainty about his future, Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis affirmed that Aaron Rodgers will leave the Green Bay Packers and play at Mile High next season.

Just like it happened the last offseason, Aaron Rodgers has been all over the NFL news. He's fresh off an MVP campaign that ended in a disappointing fashion and his future with the Green Ba Packers is once again in doubt.

Rodgers proved again that he's in the prime of his career. Despite his age, he's still as accurate and sharp as he's always been and he could perform at a top-notch level for at least three or four more years.

But whether those years will come at Lambeau Field or not, we're not so sure. And according to Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis, he's very close to forcing a move to Empower Field at Mile High.

NFL Trade Rumors: Terrell Davis Says Aaron Rodgers Will Join The Denver Broncos

“I do (think he'll join the Broncos)” Davis said on FanDuel. “I’m not playing. I’m serious. I’ve heard from too many insiders, too many sources—it makes too much sense for us not to get Aaron Rodgers. That’s the talk of Denver. I’m in Denver now so I hear the daily talk… It sounds like that is the most likely scenario.”

Rodgers And Nathaniel Hackett Share A Close Friendship

This doesn't come as a surprise as the Broncos just appointed former Packers' OC Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach. Hackett and Rodgers have a close friendship and have thrived working together:

“There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett," Rodgers said two years ago. “I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere — unless I do.”

"He’s been one of my biggest supporters and I love him. I’m thankful very much for him," Hackett said of Rodgers in his introductory press conference. "Coaching a man like that, the one thing I learned is, you better have an answer for every question because he’s going to ask every single question about every single thing that you’re going to do. I think that was something that was very valuable for me."

Rodgers said that he would make a decision on his future 'very soon' sowe should get some updates in the next couple of weeks. But for now, it seems like it'll be the dawn of a new era in Denver.