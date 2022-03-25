In his first press conference after the trade, Deshaun Watson had inevitably faced questions about the sexual assault allegations from multiple women. Check out what the Cleveland Browns quarterback had to say.

Deshaun Watson may have not been indicted for the sexual assault allegations he's been facing over the last year but the matter looks far from being over. The former Houston Texans quarterback still faces multiple lawsuits and his name continues to be linked to the accusations.

For practically an entire year, Watson made big headlines but not because of his performances. After requesting for a trade, he didn't play in the entire 2021 season while the allegations were all over him.

Things have only changed earlier this month when a grand jury decided there was not enough to criminally charge him. The Cleveland Browns then traded for him, sparking an outcry that became evident at his introductory press conference.

Deshaun Watson speaks up on the accusations for the first time as a Brown

Before he could get to talk about what he can bring to a team that fell short of expectations with Bayker Mayfield at the helm of the offense, Watson had to address many questions around the sexual assault allegations.

“I understand the whole circumstance is difficult… I know these allegations are serious. I never assaulted anyone," Watson said, per Safid Deen of USA Today. He insisted that he's innocent and said he wants to prove that to everyone and clear his name.

“I know there’s going to be a stain that’s going to follow me for a while, but I’m going to move forward… I never did the things these people are alleging. ... I never assaulted, disrespected or harassed any woman. I will continue to show people who I really am. ... I don't have any regrets. The things off the field that came up caught me by surprise. I never did anything that these people are alleging.”

Besides, Browns general manager Andrew Berry added that the team has seriously looked into this matter by hiring private investigators before they made any decision. "We’ll never be able to walk in the shoes of victims of sexual assault. … We empathize with that emotion and sentiment. We also do feel good about the work we did… we have confidence and faith in Deshaun," he said.