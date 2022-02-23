Even though we're still early in the offseason, it seems like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have already found their starting QB for the post-Tom Brady era.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went from playoff hopefuls to Super Bowl champions in just one season. That's the kind of turnaround that one could expect from swapping Jameis Winston with Tom Brady.

But now that Brady has retired, the Bucs are once again facing several questions at the most important position. Should they roll with Kyle Trask? should they give Winston a call? Or maybe try and swing for the fences with another big-name QB?

The offseason has just begun and chances are that they'll consider all those options. However, if everything fails, it seems like coach Bruce Arians is ready to give Blaine Gabbert an opportunity.

Bruce Arians Is Ready To Roll With Blaine Gabbert

“People may not like the overall record, but Blaine had eight head coaches and eight coordinators his first eight years,” Arians told the Tampa Bay Times. “He beat Jacksonville their best year and beat Tennessee their big year for us in Arizona. And he’s been in the system now. I don’t have a problem there and let Kyle continue to grow. Either one. [Gabbert] has never played with a team this good. He’s got all the respect in the locker room that he can have.”

NFL Rumors: Bucs Keeping Tabs On Deshaun Watson And Russell Wilson

Even so, insiders around the league believe that the Buccaneers will do great efforts to try and add a veteran, proven gunslinger. Per their reports, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are two potential options:

“Should he (Brady) remain retired, the Bucs have shifted their focus to other veteran QBs who could be available via trade,” Ian Rapoport reported. “Sources say they’re doing extensive homework on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and are one of multiple teams expected to explore a potential trade for Russell Wilson, though the Seahawks have given no indication they’ll deal him.”

The Buccaneers have a championship-caliber team. They're stacked on both sides of the field and have a savvy coach leading the way, so they should gauge some interest from QBs looking for a fresh start somewhere else.