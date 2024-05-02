One of the biggest storylines around the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2024 NFL season is Dak Prescott‘s future, as the quarterback is entering the final year of his contract with America’s Team.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed Prescott’s future last week, suggesting the organization still sees the Mississippi State product as its franchise quarterback. On Thursday, Dak addressed his contract situation.

“It’s still conversations,” Prescott said when asked if there was something new to tell about his contract talks with Dallas, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “I’m aware of everything [owner Jerry Jones] said and everything he said is dead-on — communication has been back-and-forth.”

Prescott, who will turn 31 in July, could hit unrestricted free agency if the Cowboys don’t offer him a new deal before 2025. However, the star signal-caller has once again made it clear he would like to stay in Dallas.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys warming up on the sidelines.

“At the end of the day, I’ve talked about [how] this is where I want to be,” Prescott said, “but my focus is on helping my team. It’s as simple as that. I don’t get caught up in the talks. You guys know that it’s been years of it. I’m just focused on helping this team and being the best I can [be] and get better.”

What Jerry Jones said about Prescott’s situation

“We want Dak Prescott. That’s that,” Jones told the media days before the 2024 NFL Draft. “… We think that there’s room for growth. He is absolutely unsurpassed as what he is as an individual with his work ethic, what he brings with his leadership and everything about what you would think about as a quarterback. So he’s got that. He’s had a few hits, but everybody has that, too.”

The Cowboys owner explained the team has other contracts to take care of. With CeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons also entering the final years of their respective deals, the salary cap has been mentioned by Jones as a reason delaying the contract discussions with Prescott.

“This wouldn’t even be my response if we were in a different place relative to the cap,” Jones said. “… That’s our challenge and to make it work out. Dak as the quarterback Cowboys, I don’t even have a blink on that one.”

Prescott’s goals with the Cowboys in 2024

While his uncertain future obviously raises many question marks, Prescott can’t get ahead of himself as he still has a job to do this year. After failing to at least reach the Super Bowl in eight seasons, the 3x Pro Bowler revealed his goal for the upcoming season.

“To continue to get better,” Prescott said. “We scratched the surface, in the sense of this was our first year with Mike calling the show [on offense]. [We] continued to improve all year long. All the great things we had last year, to take it into game plan earlier in the offseason for things that may come up during the season. It’s going to prepare us [better] in the details and prevent us from having to make adjustments late. Another year is going to be special.”