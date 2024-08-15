Trending topics:
NFL

NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott makes big revelation on contract talks with Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may have given an encouraging update on his contract talks with the team.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesDak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Martín O’donnell

With Dak Prescott entering the final year of his contract, the Dallas Cowboys have a big reason to be worried heading into the 2024 NFL season. The quarterback may have failed to deliver playoff success so far, but it would be tough to see him leave for nothing next year.

However, it looks like Cowboys fans may have received an encouraging update from Prescott. The 31-year-old has yet to sign a new deal, but he suggested things are going in the right direction.

Good conversations are going on,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the Cowboys’ official website. “Lots of good things are going on there. I’ve got a lot of confidence in my guys and these guys in getting things done.”

Selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Prescott has only played for the Cowboys in the NFL so far. While he immediately became the franchise quarterback, his 2-5 playoff record cast doubts around his ability to lead a winning team.

Dak Prescott in action with the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott in action with the Cowboys.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is taking his time to give Prescott what he wants, which is probably a lot considering how many quarterbacks have been paid this offseason. But if good conversations are going on, we should expect a happy ending for everyone in Dallas.

NFL News: Jerry Jones reveals why the Cowboys have yet to sign CeeDee Lamb

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones reveals why the Cowboys have yet to sign CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys face worse situation with CeeDee Lamb

Even though Prescott’s uncertain future is making headlines, his situation looks a bit better than that of CeeDee Lamb, who is not even reporting to training camp as he seeks a contract extension with America’s Team.

We’re conscientiously working to get something done,” Jones said Wednesday about Lamb’s situation, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “We obviously do this because of how bad we want to be together. I know he wants to be a Dallas Cowboy and we want him to be a Dallas Cowboy, so I don’t flare too much when we see something that might be taken the wrong way, I really don’t.”

