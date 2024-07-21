Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, but the Dallas Cowboys reportedly have another priority ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys have been almost three decades without winning the Super Bowl, but they’re tired of waiting. That may explain why the team is waiting to see whether to hand Dak Prescott a contract extension.

The 30-year-old heads into the 2024 NFL season on an expiring contract, a situation that has been giving plenty to talk about in the last few months. And even though many expect the franchise to make a move, it doesn’t look like getting a deal done is one of its top priorities.

According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys‘ front office is prioritizing CeeDee Lamb’s contract situation ahead of that of Prescott. Not because they don’t care about losing the quarterback, but because they fear missing the wide receiver in training camp:

“According to a person with knowledge of the front office’s thinking, the Cowboys are putting Lamb’s contract extension talks ahead of quarterback Dak Prescott’s. Prescott is expected to be on the field next Thursday for the first training camp practice of the summer…When Lamb arrives in Southern California for work is unknown. A person with knowledge of Lamb’s thinking said a final decision hasn’t been made on whether he will continue his holdout when training camp starts.”

CeeDee Lamb, star wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys

Report: Cowboys don’t want to lose Prescott in free agency

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cowboys have made it clear to Prescott in private that they want to have a contract ready for the quarterback before 2025 free agency starts. Perhaps it will take time, but the idea is that he has the offer on the table before testing the open market.

“Here’s a little bit of a wrinkle,” Fowler said. “You still have Tua Tagovailoa in Miami who needs to get a deal done. You still have Jordan Love in Green Bay who needs to get a deal done. Dak Prescott has the most leverage of those three, so he very well could be waiting for those two to go first and then he bats clean up with a huge deal that could be a market resetter.”